Maitland’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in behavioral health and hospital nursing. If you’re licensed and ready to grow, there are some solid options here.

Employer: New Season

New Season Location: Maitland, FL (field-based, nationwide travel)

(field-based, nationwide travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role focused on clinical quality and staff education across substance use treatment centers. Ideal if you have a Master’s in counseling/psych/social work, at least 2+ years in SUD/behavioral health, and like coaching teams, improving documentation, and traveling (about 80% travel).

Employer: AdventHealth

Location: Maitland, FL (901 N Lake Destiny Rd)

(901 N Lake Destiny Rd) Type: PRN (as needed), Day shift

Salary: $33.08 – $58.04/hour

PRN float role for experienced PCU or ICU RNs who want top hourly pay and flexibility. You’ll support multiple units, with benefits and PTO from day one, plus strong career development and well-being resources.

Employer: UHS – La Amistad Behavioral Health Services

Location: Maitland, FL

Type: Per Diem

Salary: Not listed

Behavioral health intake/admissions role in a quiet, residential treatment setting serving kids through adults. Best fit if you have a Master’s in a human service field or RN license, 2+ years mental health experience, and are comfortable doing phone screenings, insurance checks, and crisis-related assessments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.