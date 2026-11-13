Maitland’s legal and claims market is busy right now, especially in insurance and construction. If you’ve got litigation or claims experience, there are some strong options here with solid pay and growth.

Employer: AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. Location: Maitland, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle complex, high-exposure workers’ compensation claims from start to finish and mentor junior examiners. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years of workers’ comp claims experience and want a role with real responsibility and technical depth.

Employer: Zurich North America

Location: Maitland, FL (hybrid; other Zurich offices also possible)

(hybrid; other Zurich offices also possible) Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $59,900 – $98,200 + ~10% bonus eligibility

Manage moderate to high-exposure commercial general liability claims, with a focus on construction-related losses and multi-party litigation. Great if you have 3–5+ years of CGL claims, want hybrid flexibility, and like working with a large, global insurer.

Employer: Well-established law firm (name not listed)

Location: Maitland, FL | Hybrid flexibility

| Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $230,000

Lead complex construction litigation and arbitration for owners, GCs, architects, and subs, with 1,850 billable hours and direct client contact. Strong pick if you’re a Florida-licensed attorney with 3+ years of construction litigation and interested in non-equity or equity partnership paths.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.