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🏗️ Maitland, FL Engineering & Surveying – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Maitland’s A/E market is busy right now, with solid options for both new grads and folks with a few years of experience. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.
Structural Bridge Engineer in Training (E.I.) – Southeast Region
- Employer: Volkert, Inc.
- Location: Maitland / Orlando, FL (Southeast Region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support bridge and highway projects, from design and repair to load ratings and cost estimates, using tools like MicroStation, AutoCAD, and OpenBridge. Great fit if you have a BS in Civil or Structural Engineering, EIT, and 1–5 years experience and want to grow with an employee-owned Top 100 design firm.
Electrical Designer – MEP Hospitality & Entertainment
- Employer: EXP
- Location: Maitland / Orlando, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join EXP’s MEP Hospitality & Entertainment team and turn engineer markups into full electrical plans for hotels, venues, and more. Ideal for someone with an Engineering degree (EE, Architectural, or similar) and 0–2 years’ experience who wants hands-on work with CAD, lighting design, power systems, and NEC code.
Rodman – Survey
- Employer: LJA, Inc.
- Location: Maitland, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Field-based role helping set up survey equipment, clear lines, place stakes, and take measurements for land surveys. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma or GED, can lift 25 lbs, and like working outdoors with an employee-owned firm that offers PTO, benefits, and growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more openings and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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