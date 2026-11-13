Maitland’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like patient care and hands-on work. Here are a few roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Maitland, FL (home and community settings in Osceola County area)

(home and community settings in Osceola County area) Pay: $20–$23/hour with RBT certification

Type: Likely full-time or part-time (varies by schedule)

Work one-on-one with children and adults with autism, helping build communication, social, and daily living skills. You get weekly pay, paid training, PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, and flexible morning/afternoon/evening schedules, plus mileage reimbursement for travel between client homes.

Employer: Alcanza Clinical Research (Accel Research Sites)

(Accel Research Sites) Location: Maitland, FL

Type: Full-time

Mix lab work with clinical research by drawing and processing specimens for clinical trials, managing lab inventory, and helping with sample shipments. This role offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, HSA, and 401(k) with match, plus the chance to grow in Phase I–IV research across multiple therapeutic areas.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.