Maitland’s customer service scene is busy right now, especially in auto service and corporate support. If you like helping people and solving problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Holler Ford (Holler-Classic Family of Dealerships)

Holler Ford (Holler-Classic Family of Dealerships) Location: Maitland, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay plan discussed during interview

Fast-paced front desk role greeting service customers, writing repair orders, and keeping folks updated by phone or text. Comes with a sign-on bonus, full benefits, and the chance to grow in a long-standing, family-owned dealership group.

Employer: Automotive Services Network / Holler INFINITI North Orlando

Location: Maitland, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay plan discussed during interview

Ideal if you already have 3–5 years of dealership service advisor experience and want to step into a higher-end brand. You’ll handle service write-ups, estimates, and follow-up, with a sign-on bonus and a strong benefits package.

Employer: ADP

Location: Maitland, FL (Hybrid: 3 days office / 2 days home)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Client-facing support role helping businesses with payroll tax deposits, filings, and issue resolution via phone, email, or chat. Great fit if you have 2+ years of client service or call center experience, want strong training, and like the idea of hybrid work and clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—experience in customer care and clear communication goes a long way.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.