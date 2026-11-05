💰 Maitland FL Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Maitland’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid roles in both public accounting and corporate audit. If you’re in accounting or finance and want your next step, these are worth a look.

Employer: Distinct (independent CPA firm)

Distinct (independent CPA firm) Location: Maitland, FL (office-based with some flexibility)

(office-based with some flexibility) Salary: $120,000–$145,000

Type: Full-time

Independent CPA firm with a recent partner retirement, so this is a real succession and partnership opportunity, not just talk. You’ll manage a portfolio of business and individual returns (S Corps, partnerships, 1040s), advise local business owners, develop staff, and enjoy 4 weeks PTO, health, 401(k) match, referral bonuses, and flexible hours in a relaxed, family-style environment.

Employer: Brown & Brown

Location: Maitland, FL (travel to 200+ locations)

(travel to 200+ locations) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Great fit if you have 1–2 years in accounting or audit and want to grow inside a large insurance organization. You’ll plan and perform financial operations audits, travel to different offices, work with senior leaders, and get strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESPP, student loan help, tuition reimbursement, PTO, and wellness support.

Employer: Brown & Brown

Location: Maitland, FL (minimal travel)

(minimal travel) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Ideal for someone with 4+ years in internal audit or public accounting who loves data and tech. You’ll lead efforts to modernize audits using AI, automation, and analytics (Power BI, Excel/Power Query, AI tools), mentor teammates, and help build continuous auditing methods, all with the same strong Brown & Brown benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Maitland’s finance and audit roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.