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📣 Maitland, FL Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Maitland’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you love closing deals or crafting winning proposals.
TotalSource – Up Market Associate District Manager (Sales Rep, HRO)
- Employer: ADP
- Location: Maitland, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outside B2B sales role selling ADP’s HR and payroll solutions in a protected territory. You’ll prospect, cold call, meet with HR and executives, and manage the full sales cycle with award-winning training, strong earning potential, and day-one benefits.
Proposal Coordinator
- Employer: Thompson Consulting Services
- Location: Maitland, FL (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $70,000 per year
Join an employee-owned disaster recovery firm on their Marketing Team, coordinating and writing proposals for state and local government RFPs. Great fit if you enjoy writing, editing, organizing deadlines, and working with technical teams in a fast-paced, mission-driven environment.
If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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