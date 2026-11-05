📣 Maitland, FL Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Maitland’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you love closing deals or crafting winning proposals.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Maitland, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outside B2B sales role selling ADP’s HR and payroll solutions in a protected territory. You’ll prospect, cold call, meet with HR and executives, and manage the full sales cycle with award-winning training, strong earning potential, and day-one benefits.

Employer: Thompson Consulting Services

Location: Maitland, FL (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $70,000 per year

Join an employee-owned disaster recovery firm on their Marketing Team, coordinating and writing proposals for state and local government RFPs. Great fit if you enjoy writing, editing, organizing deadlines, and working with technical teams in a fast-paced, mission-driven environment.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.