🏥 Maitland, FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings from $95K+

Maitland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from human mental health to advanced pet oncology and hospice care. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: VITAS Healthcare

VITAS Healthcare Location: Maitland, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role over the hospice Admissions Department—you’ll guide strategy, staff, and operations, and work closely with program, regional, and national leaders. Best fit if you’re an RN with several years of nursing and management experience who likes data, coaching teams, and improving performance.

Employer: Thriveworks

Location: Maitland, FL (hybrid telehealth + in-person)

(hybrid telehealth + in-person) Type: Full-time, W2

Compensation: Up to $95,700/year based on license, session volume, and bonuses

Provide a mix of telehealth and in-office therapy with a steady caseload and strong admin support (billing, scheduling, marketing handled for you). Comes with health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and student loan repayment assistance for full-time clinicians.

Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital

Location: Maitland, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Board-certified or residency-trained oncologist role at a 25,000 sq ft specialty & emergency hospital with advanced tech (CT, MRI, linear accelerator, on-site lab) and a full specialty team. Good fit if you want complex oncology cases, teaching opportunities, and a collaborative, multi-specialty environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings in the same area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.