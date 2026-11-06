🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Maineville Right Now

Maineville neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from home decor to kids’ toys. All of these are local pickup, so you can save money and help keep good stuff out of the landfill.

Item: SAFAVIEH Marquee hand-tufted area rug, 5' x 8', green & ivory

Details: Hand-tufted polyester & wool, 1/2 inch medium pile. Nice size for a living room, bedroom, or office.

Condition notes: Material and pile height listed; check photos on the listing for wear.

Location: Indian Lake, Maineville, OH (near Kings Island)

Source: Nextdoor – Home decor and accessories

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Pfaltzgraff Yorktowne dish set in blue and white

What’s included:

10 dinner plates

7 dessert plates

4 coffee cups and cream pitcher

and Blue and white teapot with cup and saucer

with Sugar bowl and creamer

Details: Classic Yorktowne pattern, great for everyday use or to add to a collection.

Location: Indian Lake, Maineville, OH (near Kings Island)

Source: Nextdoor – Home decor and accessories

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: SweHouse indoor clubhouse play tent

Details: Green play tent with roll-up door and windows and a colorful design. Multiple entry points make it fun for kids to crawl in and out.

Dimensions: 38.58" L x 27.36" W x 42.32" H – sized for indoor playrooms, bedrooms, or a corner of the living room.

Location: Indian Lake, Maineville, OH

Source: Nextdoor – Toys & games

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—freebies in Maineville tend to go fast!

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.