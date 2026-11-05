House Democrats stick with Fecteau as speaker, select Rana as new assistant leader

Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau speaks at the No Kings rally in Saco, Maine. Oct. 18, 2025. (Photo by Jim Neuger/ Maine Morning Star)

The bolstered Democratic majority of the Maine House of Representatives re-selected Ryan Fecteau of Biddeford to serve as speaker on Thursday.

The Democratic caucus also kept Rep. Matt Moonen of Portland as majority leader. With former Assistant Majority Leader Rep. Lori Gramlich termed out, Democrats selected Rep. Ambureen Rana of Bangor to assume the role.

The latter two were contested races when Democrats met behind closed doors in Augusta to decide on their leadership team, though formal votes are held when the Legislature convenes to get sworn in on Dec. 2. Senate Democrats are expected to make their leadership decisions on Friday, as are House and Senate Republicans.

In a statement, Fecteau said he’s “honored by the continued trust my colleagues have placed in me to lead House Democrats in the 133rd Legislature.”

“Together, we will work steadfast to address the challenges we face – from healthcare to childcare to affordable housing to energy costs – so that every family in Maine can get ahead, not just get by,” he continued.

“As I have done throughout my career, I will continue to work across the aisle, building trust and making sure that we respect people’s time, work productively, and most importantly, deliver results for Maine people.”

First elected to the House in 2014, Fecteau became the first openly gay speaker and one of the youngest to hold the leadership position at age 28 when he assumed the role in 2020. His caucus selected him as speaker again in 2024, when he returned to the House after being term-limited in 2022.

The speaker presides over chamber sessions, appoints all committee members and committee chairs in conjunction with the Maine Senate president and oversees the flow of legislation, among other responsibilities.

Moonen, a leader in progressive politics in the state, is entering his seventh non-consecutive term in the House. He served as the House majority leader during the 129th Legislature and in the most recent 132nd Legislature, a role in which he represents the party on the chamber floor and helps direct legislative priorities and debate.

Finishing her second term in the House, Rana previously served on the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, which sets the state budget. Before becoming a legislator, Rana worked with the Health Equity Alliance and as a community organizer with Maine Equal Justice.

With each of these leadership positions also comes a seat on the Legislative Council, which is responsible for the overall management of the legislative branch and has authority over whether to approve after deadline bills.

After Tuesday’s election, Democrats have at least 85 seats in the 151-member House, up from 76 last session, based on races called by The Associated Press so far.

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