After Democratic legislative endorsements, Republican wins Hancock County sheriff’s race

Republican Corey Bagley, a detective with the Ellsworth Police Department and former sheriff’s chief deputy, won the race for Hancock County sheriff after he was endorsed by several local Democratic legislators. (Photo courtesy of Nina Milliken)

The Republican beat out the Democrat in the sheriff’s race in Hancock County, which otherwise mostly went blue on Tuesday. The county’s Democratic legislators wanted that outcome.

“I was pleased that people did their research and looked at both candidates,” said Democratic Rep. Nina Milliken of Blue Hill, who was re-elected with almost 70% of the vote.

Milliken, Rep. Gary Friedmann of Bar Harbor, Rep. Holly Eaton of Deer Isle, and Sen. Nicole Grohoski of Hancock County endorsed Republican Corey Bagley, a detective with the Ellsworth Police Department and former sheriff’s chief deputy, who won the race according to the unofficial results from the municipalities.

They did so because the Democrat, Dakota Dupuis, currently a lieutenant at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, only recently switched parties and the current sheriff, Scott Kane, a Republican, backed Dupuis.

“I think Corey is a pretty respected member of law enforcement,” Milliken said. “He and I have had many interesting conversations. We don’t agree on many things, but he had a more progressive pitch.”

In trying to get Dupuis elected, Kane, the outgoing sheriff, had published an attack website against his own party’s nominee to replace him . The website also took aim at County Commissioner William Clark, the county’s previous sheriff and a supporter of Bagley. Kane and Clark have long sparred since Clark accused Kane of forcing him out in 2023 to hire his brother.

“I think the sheriff’s office in Hancock County has lost a lot of credibility with other law enforcement agencies in the county, and with many members of the public,” Milliken said. “I think the biggest thing that I would hope would change would be that they become a more respected law enforcement agency and rebuild some trust.”

Following his win, Bagley said in a statement that he was humbled by the support.

“It was a long, hard campaign,” he said. “I’m glad that it’s over. Now I can look to the future and what’s best for the sheriff’s office and what’s best for Hancock County.”

Dupuis said in a social media post that while the outcome is not what he hoped, he respected the results.

“Regardless of political affiliation or who someone supported, it is time to set politics aside,” he wrote. “The focus should be on the Sheriff’s Office providing the best possible service to the citizens of Hancock County.”

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