    Voting by mail? Mainers advised to deliver to post office by Tuesday

    By AnnMarie Hilton,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bFna_0wPAqI1M00

    Ballot drop box in Camden, Maine (AnnMarie Hilton/Maine Morning Star)

    As the countdown to Election Day gets shorter, Mainers intending to cast their ballots before Nov. 5 should be aware of some deadlines this week.

    Data from the Maine Department of the Secretary of State shows that nearly 300,000 voters have requested absentee ballots, which must be returned to their municipal clerk no later than 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. They can be submitted in person, by mail or placed in a drop-box, if available.

    To meet that deadline and ensure their vote is counted, Mainers planning to mail in their absentee ballots are advised to do so no later than Tuesday.

    However, voters have until Thursday to request a ballot and vote in person at their clerk’s office.

    Still deciding who to vote for?

    In addition to the presidential race, Maine voters will be weighing in on three federal races, state legislators and various local positions.

    Every voter will see a U.S. Senate race on their ballot with independent incumbent U.S. Sen. Angus King trying to defend his spot for a third term against three challengers. Voters will also decide on their local U.S. House race. Depending on where they live in the state they will decide whether to send Democratic incumbents U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden back to Washington to represent the 1st and 2nd Districts, respectively, or to replace them with a newcomer.

    To learn more about the candidates vying for a seat in Congress, Maine Morning Star published a series of stories that asked all the Senate candidates and those running for Maine’s 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts where they stand on policy issues including immigration, energy, education and the economy.

    While the Senate candidates aren’t taking the debate stage until this week, Maine Morning Star covered the series of three debates between Golden and Republican challenger Austin Theriault and the single televised debate between Pingree, Republican Ron Russell and independent Ethan Alcorn.

    Maine Morning Star also has a Voter Guide highlighting some of the most competitive legislative races as well as the five statewide referendum questions .

    jeanchiro_ca
    2d ago
    if you have to go out to mail them why don't you just go to a drop box instead. people need to make sure your vote is counted and they post office has been trying for years to dismantle the system since 2020.
