Beyond a party or a slogan, a look at where the candidates stand

A voter heads into the polls at Amvets Post 13 in Durham on June 11. (Emma Davis/ Maine Morning Star)

Early voting in Maine kicked off this week, and from the presidential race at the top of the ticket to local elections and several ballot questions, there’s a lot of decisions to make.

Though it seems like many choices are determined by the letter that sits next to each candidate’s name, Mainers pride themselves on their independence, often selecting representatives based on their values and records, rather than party affiliation.

Just under a third of active, registered voters in the state are unenrolled. Also, a quick look at past races shows Maine voters are not opposed to splitting tickets. For example, voters in the 2nd Congressional District backed Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden alongside Republican former President Donald Trump in 2020 while Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins won several Democratic strongholds to clinch her fifth term in 2018.

It’s also clear some people have not made up their minds. One recent poll showed that in the key CD2 race, which could help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives, 9% remain undecided, a decisive figure given that just three percentage points separated the candidates.

In the interest of helping people make informed decisions when casting their ballot, we are rolling out a series of stories focused on specific policies that Mainers care about that, importantly, members of Congress could influence. In the coming days and weeks, we will be publishing stories based on the voting records, statements, and responses from official candidates for federal office.

Today we launch with a look at immigration policy — an issue that has dominated the presidential race, as well — so that Mainers can know which candidates are most aligned with their views. We will also be looking into stances on economic policy, gun reforms, education issues, tribal rights, energy and more.

With every legislative race on the November ballot, we’ve also asked candidates for open seats (without an incumbent running) their view on key issues facing the state and are continually updating our 2024 Voter Guide with new information.

So before you drop off your ballot, visit your local clerk’s office, or show up at the polls, be sure to consider what matters to you — beyond a party or a slogan — because your vote can make a difference and is meant to be earned.

