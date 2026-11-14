Hollis has some solid factory and shop-floor roles right now, from hands-on entry-level work to a six-figure leadership spot. If you like making real products and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Primo Brands

Primo Brands Location: Hollis, ME

Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary: $120,317 – $146,904 base

Lead a 24/7 bottling plant for a major beverage brand, reporting to the Factory Manager and guiding multiple teams. Monday–Friday schedule (with some flexibility), strong health benefits, 401(k) with 5% match, ESPP, paid vacation/holidays, and more.

Employer: Mid-Cape Restoration, Inc

Mid-Cape Restoration, Inc Location: Hollis Center, ME (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour

Hands-on role in a small metal plating and finishing shop, with on-the-job training and no experience required. First-shift hours with some flexibility, plus 401(k), health insurance, and flexible schedule.

Apply by walking in at 335 Cape Road, Hollis Center, ME, calling 207-929-4759, or emailing midcape@sacoriver.net.

Employer: Mid-Cape Restoration, Inc

Mid-Cape Restoration, Inc Location: Hollis Center, ME (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Entry-level assembly line job doing wiring, racking/un-racking small parts, and packing for shipping, with on-the-job training and flexible first or second shift options. Includes 401(k), health insurance, and flexible schedule.

Apply by walking in at 335 Cape Road, Hollis Center, ME, calling 207-929-4759, or emailing midcape@sacoriver.net.

If something here fits your skills (or the skills you want to learn), don’t wait—click through, polish your resume, and reach out this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.