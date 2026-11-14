⚠️ Maine EMS Rules Committee meeting change

The Maine EMS Rules Committee meeting that was scheduled for November 16, 2026 has been cancelled after consultation with the Rules Subcommittee Chair.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will now be on December 21, 2026 at 0900.

If you follow Maine EMS rulemaking or planned to attend the November meeting, update your calendar to the December 21, 2026 meeting instead.