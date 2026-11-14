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📅 Atwood Primary parent-teacher conferences Nov. 19
12 days ago
📅 Atwood Primary parent-teacher conferences on Nov. 19
Atwood Primary School is holding a Parent/Teacher Conference Night on November 19 from 3:00–7:00 pm.
Families of Atwood Primary students can use this time to meet with their child’s teacher, talk about how the year is going, and ask questions.
🕒 When: November 19, 3:00–7:00 pm
📍 Where: Atwood Primary School (RSU 18)
Check any notes, emails, or sign-up forms from the school to see if you need to book a specific time slot with your child’s teacher.
More Info: Atwood Primary School Parent/Teacher Conference Ni...
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