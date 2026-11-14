Dover-Foxcroft is seeing steady demand for licensed trades, especially in home services. If you’ve got your Maine journeyman card, there’s solid full-time work here.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Dover-Foxcroft, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide residential electrical service, repairs, installs, and safety inspections, often tied in with HVAC systems. You’ll troubleshoot issues, make sure everything meets Maine electrical code, and clearly explain options to homeowners while keeping clean, accurate service records.

If this looks close to what you want, don’t wait—polish your resume, line up your references, and click through to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.