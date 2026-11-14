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Rockland
📅 Community Round Table at Flanagan Rec Center Nov. 16
12 days ago
📅 Community Round Table at Flanagan Rec Center
Join neighbors for a Community Round Table hosted by the Community & Resource Center (CRC).
When: Monday, November 16, 2026, 11:30 AM
Where: Flanagan Recreation Center, 61 Limerock Street, Rockland, ME 04841
Come talk about important local topics and ways to support our community. It’s also a chance to meet other community members and learn more about the CRC mission and programs.
Everyone is welcome to join the conversation—just show up at the time and place above.
More Info: Calendar • CRC Program: Community Round Table
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