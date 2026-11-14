📅 Community Round Table at Flanagan Rec Center

Join neighbors for a Community Round Table hosted by the Community & Resource Center (CRC).

When: Monday, November 16, 2026, 11:30 AM

Where: Flanagan Recreation Center, 61 Limerock Street, Rockland, ME 04841

Come talk about important local topics and ways to support our community. It’s also a chance to meet other community members and learn more about the CRC mission and programs.

Everyone is welcome to join the conversation—just show up at the time and place above.