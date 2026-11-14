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📢 Raymond seeks volunteers for multiple town boards
12 days ago
📢 Help shape Raymond: volunteer for a town board
The Town of Raymond is looking for volunteers to serve on several local boards:
- Planning Board – 1 member
- Zoning Board of Appeals – 2 alternates
- Board of Assessment Review – 1–3 members
These openings were announced on November 13, 2026.
If you’re interested:
- Learn more about each board here: https://www.raymondmaine.gov/pages/boards-committees
- Complete the volunteer application form: https://www.raymondmaine.gov/uploads/volunteer-application.pdf
- Send your completed application to the Town Clerk.
It’s a chance to get involved, meet neighbors, and have a say in how the town runs.
More Info: Board Openings! | Town of Raymond
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