📢 Help shape Raymond: volunteer for a town board

The Town of Raymond is looking for volunteers to serve on several local boards:

Planning Board – 1 member

– Zoning Board of Appeals – 2 alternates

– Board of Assessment Review – 1–3 members

These openings were announced on November 13, 2026.

If you’re interested:

Learn more about each board here: https://www.raymondmaine.gov/pages/boards-committees Complete the volunteer application form: https://www.raymondmaine.gov/uploads/volunteer-application.pdf Send your completed application to the Town Clerk.

It’s a chance to get involved, meet neighbors, and have a say in how the town runs.