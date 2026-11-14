💰 Maine consumers to get relief from Acima rent‑to‑own settlement

Maine is part of a $183.5 million multistate settlement with Acima Digital, LLC, a rent‑to‑own finance company that works with local retailers.

The settlement resolves claims that Acima misled people about:

The real cost and length of its “90‑day” payoff plans

Whether the product was true “credit” or a rental‑purchase

Markups on the cash price of items

How to cancel and return items

Maine’s share includes:

Over $254,000 in lease balance forgiveness

in lease balance forgiveness Over $61,000 in restitution

in restitution About $48,000 paid directly to affected Maine consumers

Under the deal, Acima must change its advertising, stop marking up cash prices, make contract terms clear, allow easier cancellations, pause reporting these leases to major credit bureaus for 5 years, and properly handle damaged or late items.

If you’re eligible for money or lease forgiveness, you do not need to apply. You will be contacted directly by the settlement administrator (for restitution) or by Acima (for lease forgiveness).

Questions: Danna.hayes@maine.gov