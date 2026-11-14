undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💰 Maine consumers to get relief in $183.5M Acima settlement
💰 Maine consumers to get relief from Acima rent‑to‑own settlement
Maine is part of a $183.5 million multistate settlement with Acima Digital, LLC, a rent‑to‑own finance company that works with local retailers.
The settlement resolves claims that Acima misled people about:
- The real cost and length of its “90‑day” payoff plans
- Whether the product was true “credit” or a rental‑purchase
- Markups on the cash price of items
- How to cancel and return items
Maine’s share includes:
- Over $254,000 in lease balance forgiveness
- Over $61,000 in restitution
- About $48,000 paid directly to affected Maine consumers
Under the deal, Acima must change its advertising, stop marking up cash prices, make contract terms clear, allow easier cancellations, pause reporting these leases to major credit bureaus for 5 years, and properly handle damaged or late items.
If you’re eligible for money or lease forgiveness, you do not need to apply. You will be contacted directly by the settlement administrator (for restitution) or by Acima (for lease forgiveness).
Questions: Danna.hayes@maine.gov
More Info: Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Announces $183.5 Mi...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.