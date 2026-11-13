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Safety
📢 Ellsworth residents: Sign up for Daupler city alerts
11 days ago
📢 Get Ellsworth city alerts on your phone or email
Ellsworth is using Daupler, a community notification system, to send important city alerts straight to you.
You can get notices about things like water service interruptions, road closures, and other key City updates that affect your neighborhood.
How to sign up:
- Go to https://ellsworth-me.notify.daupler.com/auth
- Follow the registration link to sign up for alerts by phone and email
- Important: Add your home address so the City can send you alerts specific to your neighborhood
With winter approaching, this is a good time to make sure you’re connected.
Already registered? Take a minute to check that your contact info and address are up to date.
Stay informed. Stay connected. Stay safe, Ellsworth.
More Info: Stay in the Know, Ellsworth! Sign Up for City Aler...
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