📢 New “Ask Ellsworth” online help for city questions

If you’re not sure who at the City to contact, Ask Ellsworth is a new online tool that can help.

Residents and local groups are already using it to:

Reconnect with City staff about lake water quality monitoring

Flag outdated information on the City website so it can be fixed

on the City website so it can be fixed Find upcoming City meeting agendas

You can still contact any City department directly for routine needs. Ask Ellsworth is there when you’re not sure where to start.

To use it:

Go to the Ask Ellsworth webpage. Check the Resources tab for common answers. If you don’t see what you need, click Submit Your Question and send it in.

The City says Ask Ellsworth is all about helping neighbors get clear answers in The Friendly City.