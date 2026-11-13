📢 Podcast: Maine’s growing “blue economy” and health innovation

A new episode of “The Maine Question” podcast looks at how Maine can become a global leader in the blue economy — the mix of marine industries that use ocean resources in a sustainable way.

The episode features two startup founders and University of Maine researchers talking about:

How Maine’s working waterfront is changing beyond traditional fishing and shipbuilding

New roles for aquaculture farms, tour boats, biotech firms, research institutes, restaurants and shops

Challenges and opportunities as marine industries modernize

Efforts to boost seafood production

The episode also highlights UMaine’s partnership with Northern Light Health, with UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy and Dr. Jim Jarvis discussing what it could mean for healthcare in Maine, plus research from Professor Andre Khalil on fighting breast cancer.

You can listen on Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud, Spotify, YouTube or The Maine Question website. Have ideas or questions for future episodes? Email mainequestion@maine.edu.