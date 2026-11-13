🚧 Arlington Ave closed to through traffic on Nov. 17

Arlington Avenue will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM so utility crews can work in the area.

Where: Arlington Avenue

Arlington Avenue When: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026

Why: Utility work

Utility work Detour: Through traffic will be detoured via Haverhill .

Through traffic will be detoured via . Local access: Residents on Arlington Avenue will still be able to get to their homes. Please drive slowly, watch for workers, and follow directions from flaggers and posted signs.

If you normally drive this route during the day, plan a few extra minutes and use the detour instead of Arlington Avenue.