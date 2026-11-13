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Haverhill
🚧 Arlington Ave closed Nov. 17, 8 AM–4 PM for utility work
9 days ago
🚧 Arlington Ave closed to through traffic on Nov. 17
Arlington Avenue will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM so utility crews can work in the area.
- Where: Arlington Avenue
- When: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026
- Why: Utility work
- Detour: Through traffic will be detoured via Haverhill.
- Local access: Residents on Arlington Avenue will still be able to get to their homes. Please drive slowly, watch for workers, and follow directions from flaggers and posted signs.
If you normally drive this route during the day, plan a few extra minutes and use the detour instead of Arlington Avenue.
More Info: Public Notice: Road Closure & Detour Arlington Ave...
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