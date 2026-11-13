📅 Art reception with featured painter at the library

Stop by the Belfast Free Library on Friday, November 13, from 4:00–5:30 pm for a reception in the Kramer Gallery.

The November exhibit is titled “Energy, Harmony, Presence” and features paintings by Edmond Zeldin. The reception includes a chance to meet the artist.

The event is at the Barbara Kramer Gallery inside the Belfast Free Library in Belfast. It’s a relaxed way to enjoy local art after school or work and connect with neighbors.