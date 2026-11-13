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Belfast
📅 Meet the artist at Belfast Library art reception Nov 13
9 days ago
📅 Art reception with featured painter at the library
Stop by the Belfast Free Library on Friday, November 13, from 4:00–5:30 pm for a reception in the Kramer Gallery.
The November exhibit is titled “Energy, Harmony, Presence” and features paintings by Edmond Zeldin. The reception includes a chance to meet the artist.
The event is at the Barbara Kramer Gallery inside the Belfast Free Library in Belfast. It’s a relaxed way to enjoy local art after school or work and connect with neighbors.
More Info: Art Reception – Belfast Free Library
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