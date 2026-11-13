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Lewiston
📅 T(w)eens take apart a laptop at Lewiston Library Nov 16
8 days ago
📅 T(w)eens Take Apart a Laptop – Hands-On Tech Fun
Got a curious kid who loves gadgets? On Monday, November 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM, the Lewiston City Library is hosting “T(w)eens Take Apart a Laptop!”
Join Librarian Darin in the Event Space at Lewiston City Library, 411 D St, Lewiston, ID 83501. Kids and teens will learn about the different parts inside a computer and help take apart a real laptop.
- For ages 10–17
- Registration is required for supplies (so they can get hands-on)
- Others are still welcome to sit in, watch, and learn even without supplies
If your tween or teen wants to participate directly, be sure to register ahead so there are enough materials for them.
More Info: Calendar • T(w)eens Take Apart a Laptop!
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