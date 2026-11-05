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Portland
⚠️ Casco Bay Lines switching to new text alert number
3 days ago
⚠️ Casco Bay Lines changing text alert number
Casco Bay Lines is moving to a new text alert system so they can keep sending reliable, timely updates about ferry service.
- You do not need to re-enroll if you already get alerts.
- Going forward, alerts will come from 1-833-579-5708. Save this number in your contacts so you recognize it and don’t miss messages.
- Not subscribed yet? Text CBLAlerts to 1-833-579-5708 or use their online sign-up form to start getting ferry service alerts.
This change is happening because the old alert platform is being retired, but service updates will continue through the new number.
More Info: Updates to Text Alerts - Casco Bay Lines
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