⚠️ Casco Bay Lines switching to new text alert number

⚠️ Casco Bay Lines changing text alert number

Casco Bay Lines is moving to a new text alert system so they can keep sending reliable, timely updates about ferry service.

You do not need to re-enroll if you already get alerts.

if you already get alerts. Going forward, alerts will come from 1-833-579-5708 . Save this number in your contacts so you recognize it and don’t miss messages.

. Save this number in your contacts so you recognize it and don’t miss messages. Not subscribed yet? Text CBLAlerts to 1-833-579-5708 or use their online sign-up form to start getting ferry service alerts.

This change is happening because the old alert platform is being retired, but service updates will continue through the new number.