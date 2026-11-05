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⚠️ Harrison Village Library November hour changes
2 days ago
⚠️ Harrison Village Library updates November hours
Harrison Village Library has a few schedule changes this November:
- Closed: Wednesday, November 11
- Open 11 AM – 3 PM only: Wednesday, November 25
- Closed: Thursday, November 26
If you need to pick up holds, use computers, or visit the library, try to plan around these dates and special hours so you’re not met with locked doors.
More Info: Changes to November Hours - Harrison Village Libra...
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