undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Maine
📅 Nov 12 author talk on Governor Ken Curtis at State Library
2 days ago
📅 Author talk on Maine’s reform governor at State Library
The Maine State Library is hosting a public talk, “Transformational: Ken Curtis, Maine's Reform Governor,” with Maine author and journalist Douglas Rooks.
- What: Talk on Governor Ken Curtis and the major reforms that reshaped Maine state government, including the cabinet system, state income tax, expanded public education, and key environmental protections.
- When: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 6–7 p.m.
- Where: Maine State Library, 230 State Street, Augusta.
- Who: Open to the public; presented by Douglas Rooks, longtime journalist covering Maine government and public policy.
If you’re interested in Maine history, politics, or how today’s state government was built, this is a good one-hour, in-person event to catch after work.
More Info: Maine.gov: Government
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.