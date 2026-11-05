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Maine

📅 Nov 12 author talk on Governor Ken Curtis at State Library

2 days ago
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📅 Author talk on Maine’s reform governor at State Library

The Maine State Library is hosting a public talk, “Transformational: Ken Curtis, Maine's Reform Governor,” with Maine author and journalist Douglas Rooks.

  • What: Talk on Governor Ken Curtis and the major reforms that reshaped Maine state government, including the cabinet system, state income tax, expanded public education, and key environmental protections.
  • When: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 6–7 p.m.
  • Where: Maine State Library, 230 State Street, Augusta.
  • Who: Open to the public; presented by Douglas Rooks, longtime journalist covering Maine government and public policy.

If you’re interested in Maine history, politics, or how today’s state government was built, this is a good one-hour, in-person event to catch after work.

More Info: Maine.gov: Government

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