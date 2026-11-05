📅 Nov 12 author talk on Governor Ken Curtis at State Library

📅 Author talk on Maine’s reform governor at State Library

The Maine State Library is hosting a public talk, “Transformational: Ken Curtis, Maine's Reform Governor,” with Maine author and journalist Douglas Rooks.

What: Talk on Governor Ken Curtis and the major reforms that reshaped Maine state government, including the cabinet system, state income tax, expanded public education, and key environmental protections.

Talk on Governor and the major reforms that reshaped Maine state government, including the cabinet system, state income tax, expanded public education, and key environmental protections. When: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 6–7 p.m.

Where: Maine State Library, 230 State Street, Augusta .

. Who: Open to the public; presented by Douglas Rooks, longtime journalist covering Maine government and public policy.

If you’re interested in Maine history, politics, or how today’s state government was built, this is a good one-hour, in-person event to catch after work.