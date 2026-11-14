A credit card holder who gets a notice of new terms can say no, and Regulation Z puts limits on what the issuer can do about it. A cardholder who rejects a significant change before it takes effect cannot be charged a fee or put in default for rejecting. The issuer can still close the account, and the balance then has to be paid down on a set schedule.

The right sits in the same federal rule that makes card issuers send a written notice at least 45 days before a significant change takes effect. The 45 days are the cardholder’s window to decide.

What counts as a significant change

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says a card issuer generally must give notice 45 days in advance for significant changes. The bureau lists higher interest rates and fees, a larger minimum payment due, and changes to the grace period or to how interest is calculated.

Changes to rewards, such as points or cash back, and a switch of card network, such as Visa to Mastercard, are generally not significant. A cardholder may get no 45-day notice for those, the CFPB says on its page about how card companies can change account terms.

How a cardholder says no

The notice itself has to explain the choice. Under Regulation Z, a notice of a significant change on a credit card account must say the cardholder may reject the change before its effective date, give instructions for rejecting and list a toll-free number to call. If rejecting would end or suspend the ability to use the account for new purchases, the notice must say so.

The deadline is the effective date printed on the notice. Anyone who gets a card letter that raises a rate, a fee or the minimum payment has to read it for that date and for the phone number, because the rejection has to reach the issuer before the change starts. Regulation Z puts the duty on the cardholder to notify the creditor before the effective date.

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What the issuer cannot do after a rejection

Once a cardholder rejects in time, section 1026.9(h) of Regulation Z bars three things. The issuer cannot apply the change to the account. It cannot impose a fee or charge, or treat the account as in default, solely because of the rejection. And it cannot require repayment by a method less beneficial than the ones the regulation lists.

There is one carve-out. The right to reject does not apply to a cardholder whose required minimum payment has not arrived within 60 days after its due date. A card that is that far behind falls outside the protection.

The cost of saying no, and the limits

The CFPB is plain about the trade-off in its guidance on changed card terms. For many changes, a cardholder has the right to opt out of the newly changed terms. If the cardholder opts out, the card company might close the account.

A closed account does not mean the full balance is due at once. The CFPB says the cardholder does not have to pay the balance in full immediately but must keep making payments until it is paid off. The minimum payment may go up depending on the issuer’s policies. The bureau says the new payment cannot be more than what it would take to pay off the balance in five years, or double the earlier minimum, whichever is higher.

The rule behind that limit is section 1026.55(c)(2). It lets the issuer choose among three repayment methods. One is the method used before the change. Another is an amortization period of not less than five years. The third is a minimum payment that includes a percentage of the balance equal to no more than twice the percentage required before.

The other cost is to the credit file. The CFPB warns that closing an account can lower a credit score by reducing available credit and raising the share of that credit being used. A cardholder weighing a rejection is trading a worse rate or fee on the old balance against a smaller credit line and a faster payoff schedule.

Regulation Z lists what counts as a significant change: a term the issuer must disclose when the account is opened, an increase in the required minimum payment, and the issuer taking a security interest in the cardholder’s property. The 45-day notice has one narrow exception. When a cardholder agrees to a change that is particular to that person, such as putting up collateral or getting extra credit that is only available with the change, the notice may be mailed or delivered as late as the effective date.

A separate rule limits rate increases on money already owed. The CFPB says issuers generally cannot raise the rate on existing balances except in certain circumstances, so a notice about a higher rate often applies only to new purchases. The bureau’s page was last reviewed Jan. 22, 2024, and the electronic Code of Federal Regulations shows Regulation Z current as of Oct. 22, 2026.

Got a card notice with new terms?

A card letter with a rate, fee or minimum-payment change comes with a date, and a rejection that reaches the issuer after that date does not stop the change. This story covers one leak. The related job is finding the other places retirees’ money drains.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.