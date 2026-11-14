A couple with $1,150,000 in two trust accounts at the same bank can have $50,000 uninsured, according to an example in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s consumer brochure on deposit insurance. The reason is how the FDIC counts: separately for each owner and for each beneficiary the owner names, not once for the whole family.

Trust owners are insured up to $250,000 for each unique eligible beneficiary, and the FDIC caps that at $1,250,000 per owner at one bank. The agency’s rule took effect on April 1, 2024, for new and existing trust accounts, so the brochure example applies to trusts already open today.

Anyone with a living trust, a payable-on-death account or an irrevocable trust at one bank is affected, and the numbers that matter are each owner’s share and each owner’s beneficiary count. The FDIC’s deposit insurance brochure walks through the math, and a total that looks safe can still leave one owner over the limit.

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How the Li example comes out to $50,000

The brochure’s Example 5 follows Paul and Lisa Li. Account 1 is a living trust in both their names with $700,000, naming John and Sharon Li as beneficiaries. Account 2 is a payable-on-death account in Lisa’s name with $450,000, naming Sharon and Bill Li.

Paul’s share is $350,000, which is half of Account 1, and he has two beneficiaries. That is fully insured. Lisa’s share is $800,000, which is half of Account 1 plus all of Account 2, and she has named three eligible beneficiaries across the two accounts: John, Sharon and Bill.

Lisa’s name is on both accounts, so her half of the living trust and all of the payable-on-death account stack into one share. Her beneficiaries are counted once each, no matter how many accounts name them. Sharon appears on both accounts and still counts as one.

The FDIC multiplies $250,000 by three beneficiaries and gets $750,000 of coverage for Lisa. Her $800,000 share is $50,000 over that. Across both accounts the Lis hold $1,150,000, of which $1,100,000 is insured.

The rule behind the math

The formula in the brochure is owners times eligible beneficiaries times $250,000, never more than $1,250,000 per owner at one bank. An eligible beneficiary is a living person, or a charity or nonprofit that qualifies under IRS regulations. A beneficiary counts once per owner, even if named on several trust accounts at the same bank.

Each owner’s coverage is figured on its own, which is why Paul was fully covered while Lisa was not. The FDIC also says the limit applies to the combined interests of all beneficiaries named across revocable and irrevocable trust accounts at the same bank. Naming more than five beneficiaries does not raise the cap: the brochure says depositors may name as many as they wish, but coverage will not exceed $1,250,000.

A trust, a POD account and a charity at one bank

The brochure’s Example 4 shows the cap from the other side. John Jones has three trust accounts: a formal revocable trust with $10,000, an informal revocable account with $20,000, and an irrevocable charitable trust with a $1,250,000 certificate of deposit. Between them he has named six eligible beneficiaries, five people and a charity.

The living trust, a money market account, names five people: Jack, Janet, Ron, Sue and Bob. The payable-on-death savings account names Jack and Janet again, and the FDIC counts them once. The sixth beneficiary is the charity named on the irrevocable trust, and the brochure describes it as an IRS-recognized charity.

His total is $1,280,000. Coverage stops at $1,250,000, so $30,000 is uninsured. The example also shows that a certificate of deposit counts the same as a savings account: the FDIC says the April 2024 rule covers all deposit products, including CDs, regardless of purchase or maturity date.

How to check a balance and a bank

The FDIC’s Electronic Deposit Insurance Estimator, known as EDIE, lets consumers and bankers see, bank by bank, how the rules apply to a person’s accounts. It shows what is insured and what part, if any, is over the limits. It covers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts and CDs, and it should not be used for investments such as mutual funds, stocks, bonds, annuities or crypto assets.

The FDIC’s BankFind tool verifies that a bank is FDIC-insured, and the agency’s line is 1-877-275-3342. Separate banks are insured separately, but branches of the same bank are not.

Trust coverage is one ownership category among several at the same bank. The standard maximum is $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, per ownership category. Single accounts with no beneficiaries are combined and insured to $250,000. Joint accounts are insured to $250,000 for each co-owner’s combined shares. Qualifying retirement accounts are combined to $250,000, and the brochure says naming beneficiaries on them does not increase coverage.

The categories can stack. The brochure’s example of a married couple with three children reaches up to $3,500,000 at one bank, which shows why the count by owner, by category and by beneficiary matters more than the size of any one account.

Trust balances at one bank larger than the beneficiaries add up to?

Lisa Li’s $50,000 gap came from her beneficiary count, not from a total anywhere near $1,250,000. When one owner’s share outruns the beneficiary count, the amount over the line is uninsured if the bank fails.

The guide Make Your Savings Pay You is an 11-page plan for safe places to keep cash. It covers every dollar insured, even above $250,000 at one bank, and high-yield savings for the cushion you might need this year. It also includes a worksheet that maps where cash sits today, so each bank balance can be checked against the limit.

Get the 11-page guide and cash-map worksheet for insured trust-account savings →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.