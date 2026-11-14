An online seller that cannot ship a holiday order by the promised date has to tell the buyer, and it has to offer a way to cancel for a refund. The Federal Trade Commission’s Mail, Internet, or Telephone Order Merchandise Rule sets that duty, and it applies to gifts ordered by phone and mail as well as on a website. For most payment methods the money must come back within seven working days of the cancellation.

When a seller has to ship

A seller that states a shipping time must have a reasonable basis for it. A seller that gives no time has to be able to ship within 30 days of getting a properly completed order. If the buyer applies for credit to pay and the seller states no time, the window is 50 days instead of 30.

The clock starts when the seller has both the payment and an order with everything needed to process and ship it. A check that bounces or a credit application that is turned down can reset the clock, according to the FTC’s business guide to the rule.

What a delay notice must say

When a seller cannot ship on time, it must send a notice before the promised date, or before day 30 if no date was promised. The first notice has to give a definite new ship date, or say the seller cannot yet name one. It also has to tell the buyer that canceling for a full, prompt refund is an option, and it has to give a way to do that at the seller’s expense, such as a prepaid reply card, a toll-free number or a website.

If the new date is 30 days or less past the original one, the notice can say the buyer will be treated as agreeing to the delay if the buyer does not respond. Silence only counts once. A second delay needs a new notice, and the buyer’s silence cannot be treated as consent to it.

The question for anyone with a gift that has not arrived is what the order confirmation promised and whether a delay notice came. A buyer who got neither a package nor a notice should look for the confirmation email first, since it shows the order date and any shipping date the seller stated.

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The refund clock

The FTC’s business guide says a seller must refund within seven working days after a cancellation when the buyer paid by cash, check, money order or a third-party credit method. When the seller itself extended the credit, it must credit the account or confirm the buyer will not be charged within one billing cycle.

The refund must be money, not a substitute. The guide says refunds cannot be made as store credit, credit vouchers or scrip. The FTC’s consumer page makes the same point in plain words: if the seller does not ship, it has to give a full refund, “not just a gift card or store credit.”

A full refund includes shipping, handling and insurance if nothing ships. If part of an order ships, the buyer gets back the difference based on what the shipped items would have cost.

A buyer does not always have to ask. The guide lists situations in which the seller must cancel and refund without being asked: the seller will never be able to ship, the seller missed its own notice deadlines, or the buyer did not answer a notice and the seller still has not shipped by the new date. A seller that gets no consent to a further delay has to cancel too.

Some orders fall outside the rule. The guide exempts magazine subscriptions after the first compliant shipment, seeds and growing plants, cash-on-delivery orders, book and music clubs covered by the Negative Option Rule, and services such as photo finishing. Orders billed after delivery, with an invoice due on receipt, are also not covered when no prepayment or credit arrangement exists.

Where to report a seller that does not follow the rule

The FTC’s consumer advice page, updated November 25, 2025, repeats the basics. If there is a delay, the seller has to tell the buyer and give the choice of agreeing to the delay or canceling for a full refund. A seller that gives no time must ship within 30 days of the order. A buyer who suspects a scam can report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

The rule itself, summarized on the FTC’s rule page, says a seller that cannot ship in time must get the buyer’s consent to the delay or refund the payment for the unshipped goods. The business guide was last modified in July 2025, and it notes that the FTC can seek civil penalties for each violation.

For buyers, the date that matters is the one in the confirmation. A gift ordered with a stated December delivery date and no notice by that date is a gift the seller owes either a ship date or a refund.

Holiday gift order still not shipped?

A gift that never ships costs the buyer twice, once in the money tied up and once in the scramble for a replacement. The FTC rule decides what the seller owes; the next step is usually a call to the seller or the card company, and that is the related job.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.