People who are already in a Medicare Advantage plan get one more chance to change course after the Dec. 7 open enrollment deadline. From Jan. 1 through March 31, 2027, Medicare lets them make one change, either to another Medicare Advantage plan or back to Original Medicare. Medicare’s enrollment materials call it the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period.

The change is not a do-over for everyone. It comes once a year, it is meant for people who are in a Medicare Advantage plan when it opens, and the new coverage starts on a set date. It matters most for members who picked a plan in the fall and find in January that a doctor or a drug is not covered the way they expected.

For a member who regrets a plan choice, the question is which of the two moves fits. A switch to another Advantage plan keeps the member in the Medicare Advantage system. A return to Original Medicare changes how drugs are covered: the key dates sheet says people who switch to Original Medicare can separately join a Medicare drug plan. A member who makes that move has to pick the drug plan at the same time.

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The calendar from Dec. 7 to March 31

The annual enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, and changes made in it take effect Jan. 1, according to Medicare’s key dates sheet. The sheet, dated September 2026, calls Dec. 7 in most cases the last day to change Medicare coverage for the next calendar year. It then lists Jan. 1 through March 31 as the next opportunity for people in a Medicare Advantage plan.

For 2027 that makes a three-step run: choose a plan by Dec. 7, start it Jan. 1, and use the single change by March 31 if the plan does not work out. Anyone who changes plans in the fall and again in the winter has used both windows.

What the one change allows

Medicare’s enrollment periods guide says members can switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan, with or without drug coverage, or drop the plan and go back to Original Medicare. The guide limits members to one change each year during this period, so a second switch inside the window is not allowed.

The new coverage starts on the first day of the month after the plan gets the request. A request filed on Jan. 20 starts Feb. 1, and one filed on March 31 starts April 1. Until then, the member stays in the current plan.

The window also settles a timing question for people in plans that are changing. A member whose plan keeps its network but raises copays in January, or whose pharmacy leaves the network, has until the end of March to act.

Members who do nothing stay in the plan they entered on Jan. 1. Nothing in the guide moves a member automatically, and nothing in it gives a second change in the same year, so the choice made by March 31 is the one that carries through the rest of 2027 unless a separate special enrollment period applies.

What a switch back to Original Medicare can cost

Going back to Original Medicare raises a Medigap question. Medicare’s Medigap page says Medigap coverage cannot start until Medicare Advantage coverage ends, and that it is illegal to sell a Medigap policy to someone who has a Medicare Advantage plan.

The federal guarantee to buy a Medigap policy comes with specific events, such as a plan leaving Medicare, a move out of the plan’s service area, or a plan that misled its members. The page says that outside those windows there is no federal guarantee that an insurance company will sell a policy. Rights may last an extra 12 months in certain circumstances, and state law can add protections, so Medicare points people to their State Insurance Department and State Health Insurance Assistance Program.

That makes the Original Medicare route a decision about Medigap as well as about the monthly plan. A member who drops Advantage after Jan. 1 without a guaranteed-issue right has no federal promise of a policy, and the one change for the year is then spent.

Who the window is for

The period is for people already in a Medicare Advantage plan. People with Original Medicare use the fall enrollment period, or a special enrollment period such as the one for a plan that is not renewed, which Medicare’s special enrollment periods page places between Dec. 8 and the last day in February.

The open question for a member who picks a plan by Dec. 7 is whether the plan will still look right in January. The Jan. 1 to March 31 change is the backstop, and the guide gives it exactly one use.

Will a Dec. 7 plan pick need a second look in January?

Whether the plan picked by Dec. 7 was the right one depends on cost, drugs and doctors, so the same comparison has to be run again before the single change is spent.

The 2027 Medicare Open Enrollment Decision Kit includes a cost calculator spreadsheet that compares plans on cost, drugs and doctors, and the Open Enrollment calendar with the key dates. It runs 55 pages and adds phone scripts and a call log for checking a plan’s network.

Get the plan-switch calendar and cost calculator spreadsheet kit for the Jan. 1 to March 31 change →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.