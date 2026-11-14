The IRS says a refund check that was never owed should not be cashed. The check should be marked “Void” on the back and returned immediately, and no later than 21 days. Cashing it, or keeping an erroneous direct deposit, can bring interest owed to the IRS.

What counts as an erroneous refund

The IRS defines an erroneous refund in Tax Topic 161 as money a person gets when not entitled to a refund at all, or to more than the right amount. It can arrive as a paper Treasury check or as a direct deposit, and the steps differ for each. The IRS says the topic page was last updated Oct. 16.

Anyone who gets a refund that looks wrong has a choice to make before spending a dollar. A person who sees a check or a deposit larger than expected, or one for a return never filed, should work out which of three situations applies: a check not yet cashed, a check already cashed, or a deposit already in the bank. The IRS gives a separate set of steps for each.

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Paper checks and direct deposits

For a Treasury check that has not been cashed, the IRS says to write “Void” in the endorsement section on the back of the check. The check then goes back immediately, and no later than 21 days, to the IRS location for the taxpayer’s state.

The IRS says not to staple, bend or paper clip the check. It also asks for a note reading “Return of erroneous refund check,” with a brief explanation of why the check is being sent back. The topic page sends people to the IRS page About Form 3911, which lists IRS mailing addresses by state. That page, updated Oct. 14, groups the states under Refund Inquiry Units in cities such as Andover, Massachusetts, Kansas City, Missouri, Fresno, California, and Austin, Texas.

For a check that has been cashed, the steps change. The IRS says to pay electronically through its Payments page. A person who cannot pay that way can send a personal check, money order or cashier’s check, again immediately and no later than 21 days, to the IRS location for the state.

The payment has to be labeled. The IRS says to write “Payment of Erroneous Refund” on the check or money order, along with the tax period, the account type and the taxpayer identification number. The account type is IMF for an individual or BMF for a business, and the number is a Social Security number, employer ID or ITIN. A brief explanation goes with it.

When the money came as a direct deposit, the IRS says the first call goes to the bank. The taxpayer contacts the ACH department of the bank or financial institution that received the deposit and asks it to return the refund to the IRS.

The second call goes to the IRS. The agency says to phone toll-free to explain why the deposit is being returned, at 800-829-1040 for individuals or 800-829-4933 for businesses. The IRS adds that taxpayers should check its telephone assistance hours first.

How interest works on a refund that was not owed

Topic 161 says cashing an erroneous refund check may result in interest due to the IRS, and that interest may accrue on an erroneous direct deposit refund. The page does not give a rate or a number of days before interest starts. The IRS release on the same subject also says interest may be due on a cashed paper check.

The IRS ties the return of a check to that 21-day mark, so returning the money quickly is the step the agency describes. A person who is unsure which of the three situations applies can call the IRS at the toll-free numbers on the topic page before taking any action. A person who cannot tell whether a refund is right can also look for the IRS notice that explains it. The IRS says if the refund amount differs from what was expected, it mails a notice to the address of record explaining the change, with a toll-free number on it.

A warning tied to stolen refunds

A 2018 IRS release, IR-2018-27, described a scam built on erroneous deposits. Criminals who had stolen data from tax professionals filed fake returns and had the refunds deposited into real people’s bank accounts. They then called, some posing as debt collectors for the IRS, and asked the account holders to forward the money to a collection agency.

The release says the right route is the one in Topic 161: the bank’s ACH department for a direct deposit, and the IRS itself. It tells taxpayers to contact the bank, the IRS at the toll-free numbers and their tax preparer, and notes that the account may need to be closed. The IRS marks the 2018 page as archival, so some details may have changed, but the return steps match the current topic page. The IRS release is IR-2018-27.

Got an IRS refund that was never owed?

A refund sent in error is not found money. A check that sits uncashed past the 21-day mark, or a deposit that stays in the account, is the situation where interest can start building. The money question is what was sent and when, and the next job is reading the IRS paperwork around it.

The IRS Refund Recovery Kit shows why a refund is late or wrong and how to read the IRS letters. It includes a notice decoder and a refund status tracker spreadsheet, plus the refund-trace steps for Form 3911 and the 3-year refund deadline.

Get the IRS Refund Recovery Kit notice decoder and tracker spreadsheet for refund paperwork →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.