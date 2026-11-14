A taxpayer who gets an IRS Letter 4883C will not see a refund until the IRS has confirmed who filed the return. The agency says it will not process the return, issue a refund or credit an overpayment until it hears from the filer, and a refund can take up to 9 weeks after the identity check is done.

What the identity letters mean

The letter says a Form 1040-series return was filed under the recipient’s Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number. To guard against identity theft, the IRS says it must verify the person and the return before it can keep processing. A 4883C is one of several letters the IRS uses for this, along with 5071C and 5747C, and they send people down different routes.

With 4883C, the route is the phone. The IRS page for the letter says to call the Taxpayer Protection Program hotline printed on the letter. The page does not print the number, so the one on the letter is the one to dial. The hotline is only for checking identity and the return, and it cannot give a refund status.

People who receive one should note whether they filed the return named in the letter. Anyone who did file should call the hotline and verify, and anyone who did not should call right away, because the IRS says someone may have used their number on a fraudulent return. Both groups get the same instruction: use the number on the letter, and do not file Form 14039, the Identity Theft Affidavit, unless the IRS says to.

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Phone, online or in person

The IRS says a taxpayer who cannot verify by phone will be asked to make an appointment and bring the documents to a local IRS office. The 4883C page does not mention online verification.

Letter 5747C works the other way around. The IRS tells a filer who did file to call the Taxpayer Assistance Center toll-free number on the letter and schedule an in-person appointment. A filer who did not file the return calls the Taxpayer Protection Program number instead. The 5747C page was updated May 16.

Letter 5071C can often be handled online. The IRS page for that notice says people who got a CP5071, 5071C or CP5071F notice can start at irs.gov/verifyreturn if the notice offers online verification. The IRS site, on its online verification page, updated Aug. 10, says to sign in or create an account and answer a few questions. It also says to use that service only for a CP5071 series notice or Letter 5447C.

What to have ready

The IRS lists the same items for a 4883C call and a 5747C appointment. The letter comes first. After that, the filer needs the Form 1040-series return named in the letter. W-2s and 1099s are not tax returns, the IRS notes, so they do not count as the return.

A prior-year return, for a year other than the one in the letter, helps if the filer has one. Supporting papers for each return, such as W-2s, 1099s and Schedules C or F, round out the pile. People who cannot find a return can look in their tax software or ask the preparer, the IRS says on its online verification page.

For an in-person visit under 5747C, the IRS asks for one valid government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport, plus at least one more document. That second item can be a Social Security card, a lease or mortgage statement with the current address, a car title, a utility bill that matches the address on the ID, or a birth certificate.

The wait after the identity check, and who can help

Verification is not the last step. For 4883C, the IRS says that after a successful check it will process the return, and that receiving a refund or having an overpayment credited may take up to 9 weeks. Other problems found during the review could add delay and bring more contact from the agency.

The online page gives a similar timeline. It says to wait 2 to 3 weeks after verifying before checking on a refund, and that processing may take up to 9 weeks. The identity phone numbers on the letters do not give refund status, so a filer who verified by phone should not expect the hotline to answer a question about when the money is coming.

If the filer never replies, the refund stays frozen. The IRS says it will not process the return, issue refunds or credit overpayments until it hears from the taxpayer.

An authorized representative can call for a taxpayer under 4883C, but the IRS says a completed Form 2848 must be on file, and the taxpayer is encouraged to be available during the call. Someone who acts as a fiduciary for a person, a descendant’s estate or a trust must complete and send Form 56.

The IRS suggests an Identity Protection PIN to help prevent anyone else from filing with the same Social Security number or ITIN. It also points readers to Publication 5027 and its Identity Theft Central page. The Taxpayer Advocate Service and Low Income Taxpayer Clinics may help with a stalled case, and the letters can be requested in Braille or large print.

Is an IRS identity letter holding the refund?

A refund frozen by an identity letter stays frozen until the call or visit happens, and the clock of up to 9 weeks does not start until verification is finished. A taxpayer who keeps the wrong paper in the pile, or cannot say which letter came, can lose weeks.

The IRS Refund Recovery Kit explains why a refund is late and how to read the IRS letters. It includes a notice decoder and a refund status tracker spreadsheet, plus the refund-trace steps for Form 3911 and the 3-year refund deadline.

Get the IRS Refund Recovery Kit notice decoder and refund tracker spreadsheet →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.