The Senate has passed H.R. 8552, the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2026, and the bill now waits for President Trump’s signature. It would raise VA disability compensation and survivor benefits by 3.6% starting Dec. 1, matching the Social Security raise. The Senate cleared it without changes on Nov. 11, two days after the House passed it.

Where the bill stands

The House passed H.R. 8552 on Nov. 9, according to the bill’s text as received in the Senate and posted by the Government Publishing Office. A bill tracker run by Quiver Quantitative lists Senate passage without amendment by voice vote on Nov. 11, and a message on the Senate’s action going back to the House on Nov. 12.

The House bill has a Senate twin. Moran and Blumenthal introduced it on May 15 with 15 original cosponsors, a bipartisan group that includes Republicans John Boozman and Thom Tillis, Democrat Patty Murray and independent Bernie Sanders. The version that went through the Senate on Nov. 11 is the House bill.

The tracker lists no signing date or public law number yet. The Government Publishing Office has already posted the enrolled version of the bill, the final text sent to the White House, but no signing announcement has appeared. Until the President signs, the raise is a pending law and not a payment.

Veterans should not confuse it with a different measure. On Veterans Day the House also passed the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, a package of 62 bills that Stars and Stripes says would cut disability pay for sleep apnea and tinnitus to fund new benefits. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, says he will work to defeat it. That package is a separate bill from H.R. 8552, which cleared the Senate on its own.

For veterans, the question is simple: does the raise start on Dec. 1 only if the bill is signed, and when would the larger amounts show up? The answer is yes to the first, and the exact timing of the first larger payment has not been announced by the VA.

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What the bill raises on Dec. 1

The enrolled bill text says the increases take effect Dec. 1, 2026 and apply to the amounts in effect on Nov. 30. It covers wartime disability compensation, the extra compensation paid for dependents, the clothing allowance for certain disabled veterans, and dependency and indemnity compensation for surviving spouses and children.

Payments to surviving children are included through the bill’s references to sections 1313 and 1314 of Title 38. The bill does not write in a percentage. Each amount goes up by the same percentage as the Social Security increase that takes effect Dec. 1, 2026. The Secretary of Veterans Affairs must then publish the adjusted amounts in the Federal Register, and may make matching adjustments for certain other payments tied to the same schedule.

Stars and Stripes reported on Oct. 14 that VA payments should show the increase on Dec. 31 or in early January 2027, and that veterans need no paperwork to get it. That report ran before Congress acted, so the timing still depends on the bill becoming law. The same article put the past two raises at 2.8% for 2026 and 2.5% for 2025.

Where the 3.6% comes from

Social Security’s own cost-of-living page gives the 2027 raise as 3.6% for Social Security and SSI benefits, affecting 76 million Americans. The agency announced it Oct. 14, 2026. Social Security payments rise starting in January 2027, and SSI increases begin Dec. 31, 2026.

VA compensation does not follow Social Security automatically. Congress has to pass a bill each year, which is why this one matters. The Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee’s version, introduced in May by Chairman Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, and ranking member Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, would align VA with the annual Social Security increases. Blumenthal said at the time that “veterans deserve to know their benefits will keep pace.”

How last year’s bill moved

The same step happened a year ago. The White House announced that the President signed the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2025 on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. This year’s bill follows the same path, but no signing date has been announced.

Last year’s bill also moved quickly at the end. A press release from Del. Amata Coleman Radewagen of American Samoa said the House passed it by voice vote on Nov. 17, 2025 and sent it to the President. The release added that after signing, the VA must apply the increases and publish the new amounts in the Federal Register. Radewagen’s office listed the same benefit categories this year’s bill covers.

The 3.6% applies to disability compensation and survivor benefits. It does not by itself open a new benefit for a wartime veteran or surviving spouse with limited income, who may qualify for VA pension, a separate program with its own rates and a separate application.

Is the VA pension question still open?

A COLA bill raises benefits veterans already receive. A wartime veteran or surviving spouse with limited income who has never filed for the separate VA pension can miss that benefit altogether while waiting on a raise.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit is a 75-page guide to the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance, with how to file for free (VA Form 21P-527EZ). It also includes a claim tracker and the warning signs of pension poachers who charge fees for filing help.

Get the VA pension guide and claim tracker to use alongside the Dec. 1 COLA →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.