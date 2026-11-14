Medicaid looks back five years when someone applies for nursing-home coverage, and any gift made in that window can mean months without coverage. The length of the wait comes from a simple division: the value of the gifts, divided by the state’s average monthly cost of a nursing home for a private-pay patient. Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services has set that monthly figure at $13,378.33 for 2026.

The five-year window and what counts

Federal law sets the look-back at 60 months for transfers made on or after Feb. 8, 2006, according to guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on the Deficit Reduction Act. Medicaid looks at every transfer for less than fair market value in that period: cash given to a child, a car signed over, a house deeded to a relative.

The question for a family is whether a gift already made, or one being planned, lands inside the five years before an application for long-term care. The state adds up the total value of everything transferred in that window, so several smaller gifts count together with one large one.

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How the penalty is figured

The CMS guidance says the penalty period equals the total value of assets transferred inside the look-back, divided by the state’s average monthly cost of nursing-facility care for a private patient. States may not round down a fraction of a month, so a leftover few days still counts as coverage withheld.

The clock does not start on the day of the gift. CMS says the penalty begins on the later of two dates: the first day of the month of the transfer (or, at a state’s option, the next month), or the date the person is otherwise eligible for Medicaid and is receiving institutional care under an approved application. It cannot begin until any earlier penalty has ended.

That timing is what surprises families. A gift made years ago does nothing visible until the person applies, and then the penalty starts only once the applicant would otherwise be covered, with the nursing-home bill still unpaid while it runs.

Delaware’s $13,378.33 a month, and other states’ numbers

Delaware shows how the number is published. Its Administrative Notice A-15-2025, dated Nov. 25, 2025, says that effective Jan. 1, 2026 the average daily cost to a private-pay patient of a nursing facility in the state is $439.84 and the average monthly cost is $13,378.33. The state gets the monthly rate by multiplying the rounded daily rate by 30.42 days.

The notice cites section 1917(c) of the Social Security Act, which says a period of ineligibility must be assessed when a Medicaid applicant has transferred assets for less than fair market value.

Put another way, the rule treats a gift as if it were spent on care at the state’s average private-pay price. At Delaware’s rate, $100,000 given away works out to about 7.5 months, which is roughly what 7.5 months of private-pay care would cost.

An example shows the math. A $50,000 gift divided by $13,378.33 comes to about 3.7 months, or roughly three months and three weeks. A $120,000 gift comes to about 9.0 months. These are worked illustrations, not figures from the state, and the fraction counts in full.

Each state sets its own figure, so the divisor moves with local nursing-home prices. New York’s Department of Health issued its GIS 25 MA/14 on Dec. 22, 2025, listing 2026 regional rates effective Jan. 1: $14,146 for the Central region, $13,765 for Western, $14,783 for Northeastern, $15,024 for Northern Metropolitan, $15,282 for New York City, $15,675 for Rochester and $15,193 for Long Island.

The same $50,000 gift would therefore produce a shorter penalty in Rochester than in Delaware. Delaware’s notice and New York’s GIS message are both dated late 2025 and apply for calendar year 2026, so a family should look for its own state Medicaid agency’s current figure rather than assume Delaware’s.

When a penalty can be avoided or lifted

The federal rules include exceptions. According to CMS, transfers to a spouse, or to another person for the sole benefit of the spouse, a child or a trust, are exempt. The agency also says a home equity limit does not apply when a spouse, a child under 21, or a blind or disabled child lives in the house.

States must also offer an undue-hardship waiver. CMS defines hardship as a penalty that would deprive the person of medical care that endangers health or life, or of food, clothing, shelter or other necessities. States must give notice of the exception, a timely decision and an appeal, and a nursing facility may file the waiver for a resident with the resident’s consent.

The practical step is to ask the state Medicaid office, before an application is filed, what its current monthly figure is and how its hardship process works. The look-back counts gifts the applicant made, so a family that wants to know where it stands should list every transfer from the past five years, with dates and amounts, before that conversation.

Thinking about a gift before nursing-home care?

The costly mistake is a gift that looked harmless at the time. Once a nursing-home application is filed, a transfer inside the five years can turn into months of private bills before Medicaid starts paying.

Protect Your Savings From Care Costs is a 10-page guide that covers what Medicare pays for nursing care, and what it won’t, plus Medicaid’s 5-year look-back before you give anything away. It also includes a care-plan worksheet to fill in with family and a section on how the at-home spouse is protected, with the 2026 numbers.

Get the five-year look-back planning guide and care-plan worksheet before any gift →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.