A person in the United States who sends money abroad through a remittance company has 30 minutes after paying to cancel the transfer and get a full refund, as long as the recipient has not yet picked up the money. The right comes from a federal rule, and the refund must include the fees. After 30 minutes, or once the money is collected or deposited, the cancellation right is gone.

Who gets the 30 minutes

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau defines a remittance transfer as an electronic transfer of more than $15 sent by a consumer in the United States to a person or company in another country. Banks and other financial companies count as providers if they make such transfers in the normal course of business. A company that made 500 or fewer transfers in both the prior and the current calendar year is not covered.

So the rule reaches the money-transfer storefront in a grocery store, an app on a phone, and a bank’s international wire desk. It does not reach a $15 transfer or one under that amount, and it applies only to the person sending, not to the person receiving.

What the sender has to do

The regulation says a provider must honor “any oral or written request to cancel a remittance transfer from the sender.” The request has to reach the provider “no later than 30 minutes after the sender makes payment.” That is a hard stop, so a call or a message sent at minute 31 does not carry the same right.

The request also has to give the provider enough to find the transfer: the sender’s name and address or telephone number, and the particular transfer. And the money must not have been picked up by the designated recipient. The rule treats a deposit into the recipient’s account the same way as a pickup.

The question for a sender who just had second thoughts is whether the company already paid out. Anyone who still has the receipt should call the number on it, say the transfer should be canceled and note the time of the call.

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Nothing in the rule requires a letter. A phone call counts, and so does a written message, so the quickest route is whatever the receipt lists as the contact for questions. The sender does not have to explain why the transfer should be canceled, only identify it and say the money should come back.

How fast the money comes back

The regulation, 12 CFR 1005.34, says the provider must refund the sender “within three business days of receiving a sender’s request to cancel.” The refund is the full amount, “including any fees,” plus any taxes the law allows the provider to return, and it comes at no added cost to the sender.

A sender who paid with a card or from a bank account should watch the statement for the credit after the three business days. If it does not show up, that is a missed deadline and a reason to complain to the CFPB. The bureau takes complaints at consumerfinance.gov/complaint.

The bureau’s complaint line is 855-411-2372, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, with help in more than 180 languages. A complaint should include the date and time of payment, the date and time of the cancellation request and the name of anyone who took the call.

Scheduled transfers and mistakes after the window

The CFPB’s page on canceling an international money transfer adds a second window. For a transfer scheduled in advance, the sender may cancel up to three business days before it is made. The page was last modified in October 2024 and tells senders to review the contract and receipt and contact the company right away.

Once the 30 minutes are over, a different protection takes over. The bureau’s explainer on remittance transfers says a sender has 180 days to tell the provider about a mistake, counted from the availability date the provider disclosed. Providers generally have 90 days to investigate. That route is for errors such as the wrong amount or a transfer that never arrived, and it is not a way to cancel a transfer that was sent correctly.

The explainer also lists the paperwork that comes with the rule. Providers must give information before and after payment, including fees, taxes, exchange rates and the amount the recipient is expected to receive. Some figures can be estimates, but they must be labeled that way. Receipts and disclosures generally must be in the language the provider used to market the transfer or to complete it.

The practical lesson for senders is to read the receipt before leaving the counter. It shows the amount, the fee and the date and time of payment, which starts the 30 minutes. A sender who is unsure about the recipient or the amount has the most leverage in the first half hour.

Need to cancel a transfer sent abroad?

A transfer that has been picked up cannot be canceled, and the sender is left with the loss. The same goes for any account a scammer can reach, so the work that pays off is done before money is sent.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.