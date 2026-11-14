A mortgage servicer has to post a homeowner’s monthly payment to the loan on the day the payment arrives. That is the rule in Regulation Z, the federal Truth in Lending regulation, and it covers the checks, online payments and phone payments that homeowners send every month. The exceptions are narrow, and they matter most to people who pay late in the month or mail a check.

What the rule says

The text says “no servicer shall fail to credit a periodic payment to the consumer’s loan account as of the date of receipt.” A periodic payment is the amount that covers principal, interest and escrow, if the loan has an escrow account, for one billing cycle. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau puts it in plainer words: servicers have to apply full payments to the account “as of the day they come in.”

The payment still counts as a periodic payment if it leaves out late fees, other fees or non-escrow money the servicer advanced for the borrower. A homeowner who owes a late fee from last month and sends only the regular payment has still made the payment the rule protects.

Why the posting date matters

The date decides whether a payment is on time. A payment credited a few days late can trigger a late fee, and a late mark can reach the credit bureaus. Homeowners who pay by mail, or who send the money on the last day of the grace period, are the ones with the most to lose from a servicer that sits on a payment.

The question for any homeowner is whether the loan statement shows the payment dated the day it arrived. A borrower who sent a payment on the 14th and sees it posted on the 18th has a date problem to raise with the servicer. The same goes for anyone charged a late fee on a payment that landed before the due date.

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The rule has a built-in exception. A servicer can credit a payment late if the delay does not result in a charge to the borrower or in the reporting of negative information to a credit reporting company. In that case the posting date can slip without the homeowner paying for it. If a late posting does lead to a fee or a bad credit mark, the exception does not apply.

Partial payments and payments made the wrong way

Two other situations come up. When a servicer holds a partial payment, meaning less than a full periodic payment, in a suspense or unapplied-funds account, it has to show the total held on the monthly statement. Once enough money builds up in that account to cover a full periodic payment, the servicer must treat it as a payment received on that date.

The other case is a payment that does not follow the servicer’s written payment instructions. If a servicer lists the way it wants to be paid and then accepts a payment sent another way, the rule says it must credit that payment “as of five days after receipt.” A borrower who mails a check to the wrong address, for example, may see the posting date move by up to five days, but not further.

Where the rule comes from and where to complain

The crediting rule was published in the Federal Register on December 22, 2011, and the regulation text shows its latest amendment in December 2021. The CFPB’s page on servicer obligations was last modified in June 2025 and repeats the crediting rule in everyday language.

The same CFPB page tells borrowers where to go when a servicer does not follow the rules. A complaint can be filed at consumerfinance.gov/complaint or by phone at 855-411-2372, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern. The bureau says it forwards the complaint to the company and works to get a response, generally within 15 days.

Before complaining, a borrower can send the servicer a written notice of error, since a payment that was not credited correctly is one of the errors the servicing rules cover. The servicer then has five business days to acknowledge the letter and 30 business days to fix the problem or explain why it sees no error, according to the CFPB page.

The CFPB page lists other deadlines that help in the same fight. A servicer generally has seven business days to answer a request for a payoff quote, and a written notice that a payoff figure is wrong must be answered within seven days, not counting weekends and holidays. A request for the name of the loan’s owner must be answered within 10 days on the same terms.

Homeowners should keep proof of when a payment was sent, such as a bank confirmation or the check image. The date the money arrived is the date the rule protects, and proof of both dates settles most disputes before they turn into fees. The open question for most borrowers is simple: does the next statement show the payment on the day it landed?

Is the servicer posting payments on the day they land?

A mortgage payment posted late can cost a late fee, and the rule only helps a homeowner who notices. The same owner is also paying for homeowners insurance and carrying equity in the house, and those two bills are where the next savings are.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.