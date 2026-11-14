Credit card issuers cannot set a payment cutoff earlier than 5 p.m. on the due date, and a mailed payment due on a day the issuer does not accept mail counts as on time the next business day. Both protections come from Regulation Z, 12 CFR 1026.10, the federal rule on how card payments are credited.

Together the two rules decide whether a payment that arrives on the last day, or just after a Sunday or holiday, is treated as late. A late payment can bring a late fee, so the hour on the clock and the day on the calendar both matter.

Five p.m. is the earliest cutoff

Regulation Z lets a card issuer set reasonable cutoff times for payments by mail, by electronic means, by telephone and in person. The regulation text says those cutoffs “shall be no earlier than 5 p.m. on the payment due date” at the location the issuer specifies for receiving the payment.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) puts it this way for consumers: an issuer generally cannot treat a payment as late if it arrives by 5 p.m. on the due date, in the time zone shown on the billing statement. The agency also says a payment must be received by the due date, not just mailed by then.

Issuers may also set reasonable payment requirements that let most consumers pay correctly. Regulation Z gives examples: asking for the account number or the payment stub, limiting mailed payments to checks or money orders, requiring U.S. dollars, and naming a single receiving address such as a P.O. box. A payment sent somewhere else, or without the account number, can be the reason a credit date slips.

Anyone who pays by check or mails a payment near the deadline can look at the due date on the statement and at the payment address, since the 5 p.m. cutoff applies at the location the issuer names for receiving payments. A payment that arrives by that time on the due date is not late. One that arrives after it can draw a late fee, though the CFPB suggests asking the issuer to waive it.

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In-person payments at a branch follow a different rule

One exception covers card payments made in person at a branch or office of a card issuer that is a bank, savings association or credit union. A payment made there before the branch closes counts as received that day, and the issuer cannot set a cutoff earlier than the branch’s closing time.

If a branch closes before 5 p.m., the issuer may set an earlier cutoff for those in-person payments, but not one earlier than closing time. The CFPB’s consumer page says the same: in-person cutoffs may be earlier than 5 p.m., depending on when the branch closes.

When the due date falls on a day without mail service

If an issuer does not receive or accept payments by mail on the due date, such as a Sunday or a federal holiday, it generally may not treat a payment received the next business day as late for any purpose, Regulation Z says. The CFPB’s page on Sunday due dates says a mailed payment counts as on time when it arrives by 5 p.m. on the next business day, in the time zone where payments are to be received.

The protection covers mailed payments only. Under paragraph (d)(2), an issuer that accepts electronic or phone payments on the due date does not have to treat a next-business-day payment made by those methods as timely, even if it takes no mail that day. The CFPB says payments made electronically or by phone must be made by the due date itself.

What happens when a payment is credited late

Regulation Z says a creditor must credit a payment as of the date of receipt. If it fails to credit a payment on time and finance or other charges result, it must adjust the account so those charges are credited during the next billing cycle. A creditor that accepts a payment that does not follow its requirements must credit it within five days.

On credit card accounts, a creditor generally cannot charge a separate fee for a payment method, unless the payment involves expedited service by a customer service representative. That keeps a cardholder who pays by phone or online from being billed extra just for choosing that route.

A change of payment address gets its own protection. If a card issuer materially changes its payment address or procedures and that causes material crediting delays, it cannot impose late fees or finance charges for late payments during the 60 days after the change.

A cardholder who was charged because a conforming payment was credited late can point to that adjustment rule when asking the issuer to reverse the charge. The open question for each cardholder is which day the issuer actually receives the payment. The CFPB’s advice is to pay early, because mail can be delayed and online bill pay can take time to process.

Mailing a card payment close to the deadline?

A payment that lands a few hours or one day after the due date can mean a late fee and interest on the balance, and the difference between on time and late comes down to the cutoff hour and the day mail is accepted. The related job is keeping the other small leaks in a retirement budget from adding up.

The Keep-It Starter Bundle is nine guides in one download, one per money leak, and it includes how to cut the tax bill: the senior deduction, RMDs, QCDs and the Roth window. Another of the nine, Step 5, is Make Your Savings Pay You. It is a RetireShield bundle, not a government form, and it does not change when a card issuer credits a payment.

Get the nine-guide Keep-It bundle for card due-date fees and other money leaks →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.