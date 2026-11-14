Credit card issuers generally cannot raise the interest rate on money a cardholder has already borrowed, even when the issuer raises rates on new purchases. The main exception for an existing balance is a missed payment: an issuer can increase the rate when the required minimum payment has not been received within 60 days after its due date, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) says.

The protection comes from Regulation Z, the federal truth-in-lending rule, in 12 CFR 1026.55. Its default is a flat ban on increasing a card’s annual percentage rate, with a short list of exceptions. Most of those exceptions do not depend on a missed payment at all.

What the rule bars on money already borrowed

Section 1026.55 says a card issuer must not increase an annual percentage rate, or certain fees and charges, on a credit card account except as paragraph (b) of the rule allows. The CFPB’s consumer page on rate increases explains how that works. A rate on new purchases generally cannot rise during an account’s first year, and after that the issuer must give 45 days’ notice.

Purchases made more than 14 days after that notice count as new transactions at the higher rate, the CFPB says. A notice-based increase generally does not reach transactions made before the notice, so the balance a cardholder already carries stays at the old rate unless one of the listed exceptions applies.

Cardholders who carry a balance are the group the rule protects most, and the date that matters is the payment due date. Anyone who has missed a minimum payment can count 60 days from the due date printed on the statement. Before that count reaches 60, the delinquency exception is not available to the issuer, and the rate on the existing balance stays where it was unless another exception applies.

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The 60-day exception

The rule applies the exception when the issuer is “not receiving the consumer’s required minimum periodic payment within 60 days after the due date for that payment.” The CFPB describes it as a minimum payment that is more than 60 days late.

Before the issuer uses it, the rule requires a notice. The issuer must state the reason for the increase, and it must say that the increase will end if six consecutive required minimum payments arrive on or before their due dates, counting from the first payment due after the increase takes effect.

The CFPB’s official commentary on the rule explains how the count works. For monthly payments, the exception generally means the issuer has not received two consecutive required minimum payments. A partial payment helps only if it covers the first outstanding required payment. In the commentary’s example, a $50 minimum was due March 15 and a $150 minimum April 15. Checked on May 13, a $50 payment received May 14 avoids the exception, while a $40 payment triggers it from May 15.

Other times a rate on an existing balance can go up

A missed payment is one item on a short list. Regulation Z and the CFPB name these others:

A temporary rate, such as a balance-transfer rate, expires. The temporary rate must have lasted at least six months, and the cardholder must have been told in writing beforehand.

A variable rate rises because its public index, such as the U.S. Prime Rate, went up.

A workout or temporary hardship arrangement ends or is not followed, when its terms were disclosed in writing beforehand.

Protections under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act expire, with balances from before the reduction keeping the pre-reduction rate.

The original index becomes unavailable and the issuer switches to a replacement that produces a substantially similar rate.

The CFPB tells cardholders who think an increase was a mistake to contact the issuer. A rate that rose for a reason not on this list is the kind of increase worth asking the issuer to explain.

Getting the old rate back

If the increase was due to a payment more than 60 days late, the issuer must restore the old rate after six consecutive on-time minimum payments following the increase, the CFPB says. Regulation Z puts the same requirement in paragraph (b)(4)(ii) and covers transactions made before the increase notice or within 14 days after it.

For increases made on 45 days’ notice, the CFPB adds that the issuer generally must review the rate at least every six months. If the rate is higher than what the issuer would offer a new customer today, it must reduce the rate, though not necessarily back to the original one. The commentary’s own example has a 28% rate taking effect July 1 on a $5,000 balance. After six on-time payments, the rate on the remaining balance drops to 15% on Jan. 1 of the next year, while transactions made on or after May 31 are not covered by the reduction. A cardholder whose rate has already gone up for a missed payment has one number to track: six on-time minimum payments in a row.

Carrying a card balance past a missed payment?

This rule covers one leak, a card rate that can jump on an existing balance after a payment is more than 60 days late. The related job is finding the other places retirees’ money drains, because a card rate is rarely the only one.

The Keep-It Starter Bundle is nine guides in one download, one per money leak, and it includes how to cut the tax bill: the senior deduction, RMDs, QCDs and the Roth window. Step 5, Make Your Savings Pay You, is one of the nine. It is a RetireShield bundle, not a government form, and it does not change any card rate.

Get the nine-guide Keep-It bundle for card interest and other money leaks →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.