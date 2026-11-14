A checked bag that shows up more than 12 hours after a domestic flight lands now comes with a refund of the bag fee. The Transportation Department says airlines must pay that money back to the passenger. The refund is not automatic, though, because the passenger has to start the clock by filing a report.

How late is late enough

For a domestic flight, the department calls a bag “significantly delayed” if it is not delivered within 12 hours after the flight arrives. The 12 hours start when passengers were allowed to leave the plane at their final destination. They stop when the traveler picks up the bag or the airline delivers it to an agreed place.

International trips get longer windows. A bag counts as significantly delayed after 15 hours if the flight lasted 12 hours or less, and after 30 hours if the flight lasted more than 12 hours. So a traveler landing after a 9-hour flight is on the 15-hour clock, and one landing after a 14-hour flight is on the 30-hour clock.

The report comes first

The department’s refunds page says a passenger with a significantly delayed bag “must file a mishandled baggage report with the airline.” It advises filing as soon as the traveler learns the bag did not arrive. That usually means standing at the airline’s baggage desk or using its app before leaving the airport.

So the practical question for anyone who just landed without a suitcase is simple: did the bag come off the plane, and if not, has a report been filed? A passenger who walks out and waits for a call has no report on file. Anyone who paid a bag fee should keep the receipt and the report number together, because the airline that took the fee is the one that has to give it back.

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The refund has limits. The airline does not owe the fee if a traveler failed to re-check an international bag at the first U.S. entry point, did not pick up a bag that arrived on time, or agreed to fly without the bag on the same flight. The department lists those three situations on the same page.

What the refund covers and what it does not

Delivery to a home or hotel ends the clock too, as long as it is an agreed location. A traveler who asks the airline to send the suitcase to a daughter’s house, for example, should get the delivery time in writing, since the 12 hours are counted to that moment and not to the day the traveler finally opens the bag.

The rule is about the fee. It returns what the traveler paid to check the bag. It does not say a late bag brings extra cash for the clothes and medicine a traveler had to buy while waiting. Those losses fall under the separate rules for mishandled baggage that the department points travelers to on its lost, delayed or damaged baggage page.

Travelers who bought the ticket through an online agency should ask the airline, not the agency. The department says ticket agents are not responsible for baggage fee refunds, so the request goes to the carrier that took the fee.

The refunds page does not give a number of days by which an airline must send the money. It does say airlines will declare a bag lost between five and fourteen days after the flight, though the page notes policies vary. The page does not say what a traveler must file once a bag is declared lost.

Where the rule comes from

The Transportation Department wrote the baggage refund into its refund rule, published in the Federal Register on April 26, 2024. The department’s compliance guide says airlines owed bag fee refunds for delays on or after October 28, 2024. The guide repeats the three thresholds: 12 hours domestic, 15 hours international on flights of 12 hours or less, and 30 hours on longer ones.

A newer rule adds a second layer. The department published a final rule on April 24, 2026 that requires covered airlines to post a one-page Passenger Rights Summary on their websites. The summary must cover compensation for mishandled baggage, including delayed bags. Airlines do not have to post it until the department publishes a notice that the White House Office of Management and Budget has approved the form.

The refunds page itself was last updated on November 7, 2025. It also says airlines must refund ticket money when they cancel a flight for any reason and the passenger does not take a voucher, and must refund fees for extras such as Wi-Fi that did not work. The bag rule sits beside those protections, and holiday travelers who check bags are the ones most likely to need it.

The open question for anyone flying this month is what the carrier does after the report is filed. The department’s page says the fee is owed but names no deadline, so a traveler who has not seen the money should ask the airline in writing and keep the report number, and can use the department’s consumer complaint form that the refunds page links.

Bag fee still owed after a late suitcase?

The refund fixes one cost of a bad trip, the bag fee, but it does nothing about the fares and bills that come with the next one. For travelers the related job is paying less for the trips they take.

Senior Discounts Worth Asking For is a 12-page guide with the places older people can ask for lower prices, including Amtrak and city transit: 10% off most rail fares, half fare on many buses. Each entry says who qualifies and gives the exact words to use at the counter.

Get the senior discounts guide for cheaper rail and transit trips after a bag fee →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.