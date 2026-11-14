An IRS CP2000 notice proposes a tax change from income records and gives 30 days to agree or respond in writing

An IRS CP2000 notice tells a taxpayer that income reported by employers, banks or other payers does not match the tax return, and it proposes a change to the tax. The IRS says the person has 30 days from the date on the notice to agree or to answer in writing. The notice is not a bill, though ignoring it can lead to one.

What a CP2000 notice says

The IRS describes the notice in Tax Topic 652 as “a proposal to adjust” income, payments, credits or deductions. It comes out of the agency’s Automated Underreporter program, which compares a return with the W-2, 1099 and 1098 forms that payers send in. The result can be more tax owed, or a refund.

Each notice lists the amounts the taxpayer reported, the amounts the payers reported, the payers’ names and identification numbers, and the proposed changes. It comes with a response form, an envelope and payment options. The IRS says the topic page was last updated Oct. 16.

The notice comes in a series, CP2000 and CP2000A through CP2000E, and the IRS says the proposed change can raise a person’s tax, lower it or leave it unchanged. A match problem is not a finding that the taxpayer did anything wrong. It means two sets of numbers disagree, and the response form is where the taxpayer says which set is right.

People who get one, often retirees with a 1099-R, interest from several banks or a side job, should look at the date printed at the top. The 30 days run from the date of the notice, not the day it reaches the mailbox. People who live outside the United States get 60 days.

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The IRS says a taxpayer can return the response form through the IRS Document Upload Tool, by fax or by mail. The fax number and mailing address depend on the processing center named at the top left of the notice. The IRS lists seven fax numbers on its notice page, and the one on the letter is the one to use.

The reply has to be in writing and signed. On a joint return, both spouses sign. The response form has boxes for agreeing or disagreeing, and a section where the person can authorize someone else, such as a tax preparer, to talk to the IRS about the notice.

If the taxpayer agrees

An agreeing taxpayer signs and dates the response form and sends it back by the due date. The IRS says that person does not need to amend the return, and the IRS makes the adjustment.

Interest is the cost of waiting. The Topic 652 page says interest runs from the due date of the original return, regardless of extensions, to 30 days after the notice date. Paying within those 30 days stops additional interest and possibly some penalties. Otherwise interest keeps building until the balance is paid, and a taxpayer can wait for a bill.

Anyone who cannot pay all at once can ask for a long-term installment agreement. The IRS notes it may carry a user fee, and the signed response form still has to go back by the due date.

If the taxpayer disagrees or has more to report

A taxpayer who disagrees marks the matching box on the response form. The IRS asks for a signed statement explaining why, along with supporting papers. The Taxpayer Advocate Service says to send copies, not originals, and to put a name and Social Security number on every page of a fax.

Sometimes the payer made the mistake. The Taxpayer Advocate Service says that if the amount a third party reported is wrong or does not belong to the taxpayer, the taxpayer may need to ask that payer to correct it. After a response, the IRS can accept the return as filed, ask for more information or send a Letter 3219, a Statutory Notice of Deficiency, according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service.

Some taxpayers find the notice is correct and also see something the IRS missed. Topic 652 says to file Form 1040-X for the tax year on page one of the notice, write “CP2000” at the top, and send it with the response form and supporting papers. The IRS then makes the corrections once it receives them.

If the same kind of error shows up on returns for other years, the IRS says to file amended returns for those years too, to prevent or reduce penalties.

What happens with no answer

If the IRS does not hear back by the response date, it will send a Statutory Notice of Deficiency, the IRS says. The IRS notice page adds that the problem may stay unresolved and a bill may follow. The page does not describe what comes after that notice, so anyone who gets one should read it closely for its own deadline.

Help exists for people who cannot sort it out alone. The IRS notice page points to local Taxpayer Assistance Centers, Form 2848 for naming a representative, the Taxpayer Advocate Service and Low Income Taxpayer Clinics. The Taxpayer Advocate Service says it can be reached toll-free at 877-777-4778.

Holding a CP2000 with a response date coming?

Whether to agree or disagree with a CP2000 is the IRS question. The next job is the written reply, which is judged by its date and by what is enclosed, and a signed form that arrives late or without the papers backing a disagreement lets the IRS move to a Statutory Notice of Deficiency.

50 Letters to SSA, IRS, Banks & Insurers includes IRS letters for situations like CP2000, with when to send each one, where, the deadline and what to enclose. It also covers a missing refund, penalty relief and the Taxpayer Advocate, so a signed reply can go out on time.

Get the 50 Letters to SSA, IRS, Banks & Insurers with a CP2000 reply letter →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.