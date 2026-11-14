Social Security will not keep replacing a lost or stolen Social Security card forever. Under the agency’s regulation, a person can get no more than three replacement cards in a year and ten in a lifetime, with exceptions for name changes and certain other cases. The card itself is free.

The limit rarely comes up for people who lose a card once. It matters to anyone who has already ordered several replacements, and to anyone who has had a wallet stolen and is wondering how many chances are left.

The rule in the regulation

The limits are in the agency’s own copy of 20 CFR 422.103. It says a person may receive no more than three replacement Social Security number cards in a year and ten replacement cards per lifetime. The rule dates to 1990 and was amended later, most recently in 2015.

The same section lets Social Security make reasonable exceptions to the limits case by case in compelling circumstances. That wording gives the agency room to decide, so the numbers are firm but not absolute.

The count follows the person and the number, not the household. A husband and wife each have their own three-a-year and ten-in-a-lifetime allowance, because each holds a separate card under a separate number.

Why the limit exists

Kiplinger reports that the 3-and-10 limits came from the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004, passed after the Sept. 11 attacks. The magazine says Congress set them to combat identity theft, and the count applies to replacements issued on or after Dec. 17, 2005.

Original cards, such as the one issued at birth or at naturalization, do not count toward either limit. Only replacements do. The magazine also says the limits were meant to stop cards from being resold and to deter fraud.

For a person who has lost a card, that makes the first question a plain one: how many replacements have already been issued under that number. The agency has the count, and the individual may not.

Stay ahead of scam news: Miss an enrollment or claim deadline and the money can be gone. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our Scam & Identity-Theft Action Card as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the scam action card →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

What does not count against the limit

The regulation names two situations that do not count toward either limit. One is a name change. The other is a change in immigration status or citizenship that results in a change to, or the removal of, a restrictive legend on the card.

Kiplinger adds that cards lost in the mail and replacements needed because of a Social Security clerical error are also left out of the count.

A person who has reached a limit can still ask. The regulation says Social Security may grant an exception if the person provides evidence of significant hardship if the card is not issued. Its example is a referral letter from a government social services agency saying the card must be shown to get benefits or services.

Kiplinger lists other situations the agency has recognized, including an employer’s I-9 work-eligibility check and applications for government benefits or housing. A request after a limit is reached needs documentation.

In practice that means a person who has hit three cards in a year and then starts a new job would have to show Social Security why the card is needed, for example with the kind of referral letter from a government social services agency that the regulation itself gives as an example. The agency decides each case on its own evidence, and the regulation does not promise a result.

How to replace a card online

Social Security’s replacement card page says a replacement card is free. Depending on the situation, a person may be able to apply online, and the page does not list the exact conditions. Cards are mailed about five to 10 business days after the request is completed.

Kiplinger says the online process checks a person’s card history before it authorizes a replacement. That check is how the limits are enforced, whether the request comes online or at an office.

The agency’s page says the replacement card is free, so a fee for the card itself would not come from the agency. A person who is not sure how many replacements are left should ask Social Security before ordering another card.

Kiplinger describes the year limit as a calendar-year count. A person who lost a card in January, had its replacement stolen in June and ordered another in October has used all three for the year. A fourth request before December 31 would need one of the exceptions above.

The lifetime limit works the same way over decades. Ten replacements is a lot for most people, but it adds up for someone who has moved often, been through a divorce or kept a card in a wallet for years. A person on the tenth replacement has no ordinary requests left.

The agency’s replacement card page was updated Nov. 2, 2026, and it still lists the replacement as free. The regulation text on the agency’s site lists its last amendment as 2015, so the limits are not new.

How many replacement cards are left under that number?

A replacement card does nothing about the number a thief may already have, and the limits mean the card cannot simply be reordered again and again. The missing step is locking the accounts a stolen number could be used to open or reach.

Scam-Proof Your Accounts in a Weekend is a 13-page guide that includes how to lock your bank logins with two-step login, alerts and a verbal password, and how to freeze ChexSystems and NCTUE, the two reports almost everyone forgets.

Get the credit-freeze and account-lock checklist for a lost Social Security card →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.