A widow or widower can start collecting Social Security survivor benefits as early as age 60, or as early as 50 if disabled, but the check starts smaller than it would later. Social Security also lets a survivor who qualifies for more than one benefit switch from one to the other, so the first choice does not have to be the last.

The rules are laid out in the agency’s survivor booklet and on its survivor payment page. Together they answer the two questions that come up first after a spouse dies: how early money can start, and whether starting early locks the survivor in.

The earliest ages are 60 and 50

Social Security’s survivors benefits booklet, Publication 05-10084 in its April 2026 edition, says a surviving spouse can get reduced benefits as early as age 60. If the surviving spouse has a disability, benefits can begin as early as age 50. The booklet counts divorced surviving spouses, children and dependent parents among the people who can qualify.

A divorced surviving spouse qualifies at 60, or from 50 to 59 with a disability, if the marriage lasted at least 10 years. The agency’s survivor benefits page says a person may qualify as a spouse, divorced spouse, child or dependent parent, depending on the worker’s record.

For a widow or widower who is 60 or older, or 50 and disabled, the first thing to pin down is the claim: the late spouse’s work record, the survivor’s own age, and for a former spouse whether the marriage reached 10 years. Anyone in that spot needs those three facts before choosing a start date.

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How much smaller the early check is

For a surviving spouse who is 60 or older but under full retirement age, the booklet says the benefit is between 71 percent and 99 percent of the worker’s basic benefit amount. The survivor payment page says payments start at 71.5 percent of the spouse’s benefit and rise the longer the survivor waits.

The agency gives its own steps along the way. The payment is over 75 percent at age 61, over 80 percent at 63 and over 90 percent at 65. At survivor full retirement age, which the page puts between 66 and 67, the survivor can get up to 100 percent.

Take a hypothetical late spouse whose benefit was $2,000 a month. At the starting rate of 71.5 percent, a survivor who claims at 60 would get $1,430. At 100 percent, the same survivor would get $2,000, a gap of $570 a month.

The booklet’s 71 to 99 percent range puts the same benefit between $1,420 and $1,980 for a survivor who starts after 60 but before full retirement age. At 63, where the agency says the payment is over 80 percent, the check would top $1,600.

That is the choice with real money on both sides: take the smaller check now or wait for a larger one, and whether a retirement benefit of the survivor’s own would be worth switching to later.

Switching to a different benefit later

Many survivors are eligible for their own retirement benefit as well. The survivor page says that someone eligible for survivor benefits and another benefit will choose the payment that is best for them, and the payments will not be added together.

The page adds that a survivor can switch benefits later. Its own example is a person who starts with survivor benefits and changes to a retirement benefit at age 70, when that payment is highest.

Because the payments are not added together, a survivor with a $1,500 retirement benefit and a $1,800 survivor benefit would be paid on the better of the two, not on $3,300 combined. That example is hypothetical, but the rule behind it is the agency’s.

The booklet describes the same trade from the other direction. A person who is getting benefits on their own work can ask whether a survivor benefit would be higher, and if it is, Social Security pays a combination of benefits that equals the higher amount.

Remarrying and applying

Remarriage can end survivor benefits, but not always. The booklet says remarriage after age 60, or after 50 for someone with a disability, will not prevent a person from getting payments based on the former spouse’s work.

The same booklet says people can apply by phone or at any Social Security office. It also describes a one-time payment of $255 that is made when a worker dies. Survivors must apply for that payment within two years of the date of death.

The survivor page does not tell a person which benefit to start first. Social Security says only that the choice is theirs and that a later switch is allowed. The right order depends on the survivor’s own retirement amount, the late spouse’s amount, and the survivor’s age.

A survivor weighing the two benefits needs those two numbers side by side before applying. The agency has to be asked for both amounts, and the booklet and survivor page are the agency’s own record of how the rules work.

Which survivor check comes first for a widow or widower?

A survivor’s first month brings a lot of paperwork, and a payment can be spent or returned by mistake while the family sorts out which benefit starts and when. The age and amount questions are the agency’s. The first weeks after a death are a different job.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit is a 75-page guide that includes the 2026 payment calendar and a first-week checklist for when a spouse dies, including not spending the payment for the month of death.

Get the first-week checklist and payment calendar for a surviving spouse →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.