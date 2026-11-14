SNAP counts a household’s rent, utility costs and medical bills only when the household reports them and can prove them. For a member who is 60 or older or disabled, that means medical bills above $35 a month. A cost that never reaches the state is left out of the math, and the monthly benefit can come out smaller than it should.

These are deductions, amounts the state subtracts from a household’s income before it sets the benefit. USDA’s Food and Nutrition Administration lists them on its pages for elderly and disabled households. Medical costs are the one that applies only to older or disabled members, while shelter and utility costs count for every household.

Which medical bills count

USDA’s page on special rules for elderly and disabled households says elderly means 60 years or older. For those members and for members who are disabled, allowable medical costs that are more than $35 a month may be deducted. Costs paid by insurance or by someone outside the household do not qualify.

The list of costs is wider than many households expect. USDA names doctor bills, prescription drugs, approved over-the-counter medicines, dentures, hospital care, nursing care, certain transportation, attendant care and health insurance premiums. Special diet costs are not allowed.

For retirees on Medicare, the health insurance premium line is the one to check. A premium that comes out of a Social Security check every month is a medical cost the household pays itself, and it adds to the other bills before the $35 is subtracted. Premiums that a state or an insurer pays on the household’s behalf do not count.

The question for a household is whether anyone in it is 60 or older or disabled and pays medical costs out of pocket. If so, those bills belong on the application or the next report to the state. A person with $200 a month in unreimbursed medical costs, for example, has $165 counted after the first $35. The same person who leaves the bills off gets no deduction at all.

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The proof requirement is spelled out. USDA’s page says “Proof of medical expenses and insurance payments is required.” Pharmacy printouts, insurance statements and bills in the household’s name are the kinds of records that show what was paid, and the state agency can say which it accepts.

Rent, utilities and the shelter deduction

Shelter costs work through what USDA calls the excess shelter deduction. The state subtracts costs above half of the household’s income left after other deductions. For a household with an elderly or disabled member, USDA says all of those costs above half can be deducted with no cap. Other households are capped at $769 in the 48 states and D.C., according to USDA’s eligibility page.

Allowable shelter costs include rent or mortgage payments and interest, home taxes, heating and cooking fuel, electricity, water and a basic telephone fee. A household with $900 left after other deductions has a $450 starting line. Rent and utilities of $800 would leave $350 to deduct, and an older household would get all of it.

Some states use a set utility amount instead of the household’s actual bills. A household in one of those states still has to tell the agency about its housing costs. Households made up entirely of homeless people can get a standard deduction of $205.66 a month in states that offer it, USDA’s fiscal 2027 cost-of-living memo says.

What happens when a cost is not verified

The federal rule on SNAP applications, 7 CFR 273.2, says what follows when an expense is claimed but not proven. The state agency determines eligibility and the benefit level without providing a deduction for the unverified expense. For shelter, the rule says costs “would be computed without including the unverified components.”

The rule does not punish a household for an honest gap. It simply leaves the cost out until the household supplies proof. Medical expenses are to be verified before the first certification, and USDA says households give proof during the roughly 30-day processing period, along with an eligibility interview.

Renewals are easier. At recertification, the rule says the state shall not verify total medical expenses or actual utility expenses that are unchanged. A household that reports the same bills it reported before does not have to prove them again, but a new prescription or a rent increase should be reported.

What the fiscal 2027 numbers add up to

The deductions come off income that is then tested against USDA’s fiscal 2027 limits. In the 48 states and D.C., net monthly income can be up to $1,330 for one person and $1,804 for two. The standard deduction every household gets is $217 for households of one to three people, according to the memo.

The medical and shelter deductions come on top of that standard amount. Each unreported bill is a smaller deduction, a higher net income and, for some households, a lower benefit than the rules allow. The top benefit is $306 for one person and $562 for two, with a $25 minimum for households of one or two.

Are medical and rent costs on the SNAP report?

A household that leaves out a medical bill or a utility cost, or cannot prove it, gets no deduction for it, and the monthly benefit is figured on higher income.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer is a 20-page guide that shows the senior deductions that raise the benefit. Part 3, “The Senior Rules Most People Miss,” covers them, and the guide adds 51 state packs and a renewal document checklist for keeping the proof together.

Get the SNAP senior-deductions guide and renewal document checklist →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.