Single savers can put the full $7,500 into a Roth IRA for 2027 if their income stays under $158,000, the IRS said Nov. 12. The income range where the allowed amount shrinks moves up $5,000 for singles and heads of household, to $158,000 through $173,000, from $153,000 through $168,000 in 2026.

The 2027 Roth income ranges

The figures are in IRS news release IR-2026-136, which announced the 2027 retirement plan limits. Below the bottom of a range, a saver can contribute the full amount. Inside it, the allowed contribution is reduced. Above the top, the IRS rules bar a direct Roth contribution for that tax year.

For singles and heads of household, the 2027 range is $158,000 to $173,000. For married couples filing jointly it is $250,000 to $260,000, up from $242,000 to $252,000 in 2026. For married people filing separately the range stays at $0 to $10,000, because that one is not adjusted for inflation each year, the IRS says.

The two ranges are different widths. The singles range is $15,000 wide, from $158,000 to $173,000. The joint range is $10,000 wide, from $250,000 to $260,000. A single saver at $165,000 sits in the middle of the reduction zone, while a married couple at $255,000 sits in the middle of theirs.

The people who feel this most are workers in their late 50s and 60s with solid pay who are still adding to retirement accounts. A single filer earning $150,000 had to cut back or skip a Roth contribution in 2026, when the range began at $153,000 and ended at $168,000. That same filer is under the 2027 starting line by $8,000 and can contribute the full amount.

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The contribution limit stays at $7,500

The IRS says the annual IRA limit remains $7,500 for 2027. The catch-up amount for people 50 and older also remains $1,100, which brings the total for an older saver to $8,600. That matches the 2026 figures on the IRS page that lists IRA contribution limits, which was updated Sept. 23.

The limit covers a saver’s traditional and Roth IRAs combined, not each account separately. The page also says the amount cannot be more than a person’s taxable compensation for the year. A retiree with only Social Security and pension income generally has no compensation to contribute against.

The IRS Roth page, updated Aug. 9, says a Roth contribution might be limited based on filing status and income. It also says a saver can keep contributing after reaching age 70 and a half, and can leave money in the account for life.

The same release raises the 2027 limit for 401(k), 403(b), governmental 457 and Thrift Savings Plan participants to $25,500 from $24,500 in 2026. Workplace plans and IRAs have separate limits, so a worker can use both, and the Roth income ranges apply only to the IRA contribution.

Workers whose pay lands right in a range have a planning question, because the reduced amount depends on exactly where income falls. The IRS release gives the start and end of each range and leaves the arithmetic to the tax form instructions.

Other limits that moved

The release also lifts the income limit for the Saver’s Credit, the tax credit for lower-income people who put money into retirement accounts. For 2027 the limit is $83,000 for married couples filing jointly, up from $80,500, and $41,500 for singles and married individuals filing separately, up from $40,250, according to the IRS.

Both increases follow the same pattern as the Roth ranges. Each year the IRS adjusts the dollar lines for inflation, and each line moves by a different amount. The single Roth range moved $5,000, the joint Roth range moved $8,000, and the joint Saver’s Credit line moved $2,500.

What a saver can check before January

The 2027 contribution year does not open until Jan. 1, so the new ranges do not change a Roth contribution for 2026. A person with income near $153,000 to $168,000 this year is still under the 2026 rules, which cap the full contribution at $153,000 for singles.

The same release also covers married couples. A pair filing jointly who earn $245,000 in 2027 sit under the $250,000 starting line and can each contribute in full, provided each has enough taxable compensation.

Heads of household share the single-filer range, the release says, so a parent or caregiver who files that way has the same $158,000 starting line.

The age 50 catch-up matters here for the opposite reason. It raises the dollar amount an older saver can put in, but it does not change where the income range starts. A 62-year-old single saver with income under $158,000 can contribute up to $8,600 for 2027, and the same person at $173,000 or more cannot make a direct Roth contribution.

What the IRS has not announced is any change to the $7,500 limit itself. It stays where it was, and the only thing that moved for Roth savers is how much income is allowed before the reduction starts.

Is 2027 income close to the Roth line?

A Roth contribution that lands above the income range cannot be made directly, and a saver who misses where the range starts can find out at tax time. The new $158,000 starting line is only one of the lines that matter for a person near retirement.

The Roth Conversion Window is a 16-page guide to converting part of an IRA to a Roth each year. It covers finding your window: the years before Social Security and RMDs, and filling the bracket, and stopping at the line, with a room finder and a multi-year planner worksheet.

Get The Roth Conversion Window guide and planner worksheet for Roth IRA savers →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.