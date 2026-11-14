A U.S. citizen can give a spouse who is not a citizen up to $201,000 in 2027 without the gift counting toward taxable gifts, the IRS said Nov. 5. That is up from $194,000 this year. The same inflation notice raises the ordinary yearly gift exclusion, the amount anyone can give any one person, to $20,000 from $19,000.

Two gift limits move on Jan. 1

The numbers come from IR-2026-133, the IRS news release that lists the 2027 inflation adjustments. Its estate and gift paragraph says that for calendar year 2027, the first $20,000 of gifts to any person is not included in the total amount of taxable gifts made during the year. For 2026 that figure is $19,000.

A separate line covers a spouse who is not a U.S. citizen. The release says the annual exclusion for gifts to that spouse increases to $201,000 for 2027, up from $194,000 for 2026, and it sets the figure off in parentheses as an exception to the general $20,000 rule. The IRS published the same dollar amounts in Revenue Procedure 2026-35, the formal guidance behind the release.

Couples where one spouse is a citizen and the other is not are the people this number is written for. A citizen who plans to move savings to a noncitizen spouse, for a home down payment or a joint account, now has a larger 2027 ceiling to plan around, and a $7,000 jump from the 2026 figure to keep in mind when the calendar turns.

Stay ahead of retirement tax and RMD news: Miss an enrollment or claim deadline and the money can be gone. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our 2026 Retirement Tax, RMD & Medicare Deadline Calendar as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the deadline calendar →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The $201,000 figure is a yearly ceiling for gifts in 2027, not a lifetime allowance. Each new calendar year starts a new count, and the IRS has already published the 2027 amount, so a gift made in December 2026 is measured against $194,000 and one made on Jan. 2, 2027 against $201,000.

What the $20,000 covers

The ordinary exclusion applies to each person who receives a gift. The IRS says in its frequently asked questions on gift taxes that the annual exclusion applies to gifts to each donee. A donor could give $20,000 to a daughter, $20,000 to a grandson and $20,000 to a friend in 2027, and none of it would count toward taxable gifts.

The same IRS page says spouses who give jointly each get the exclusion. At the 2026 level of $19,000 that came to $38,000 per recipient. At $20,000 each, the 2027 total for a married couple giving together is $40,000 per recipient.

The page also says the donor is generally the one responsible for paying any gift tax. The person receiving the money does not owe it in the ordinary case. The IRS notes the recipient can agree to pay under special arrangements, but that is the exception.

The estate number and the paperwork

The same release raises the estate tax threshold. For people who die during 2027, the basic exclusion amount is $15,480,000, up from $15,000,000 for estates of people who died in 2026, according to the IRS.

Most households will never come near $15 million. The gift numbers are the ones that touch ordinary families: a grandparent paying toward a car, an uncle helping with tuition costs, a couple moving money to a spouse who holds a different citizenship.

The inflation release is a list of dollar figures, and it does not say how to report a gift that goes over a limit. The IRS gift tax FAQ page, updated July 23, explains how to e-file Form 709, the federal gift tax return, and how to correct one already filed. Anyone near a limit can start there.

Beneficiary forms and account titles are a separate piece of the same planning. A gift moves money while the giver is alive. A beneficiary designation on an IRA, a bank account or a life insurance policy names who receives it after death. Those designations do not change when the gift limits do, so the two tasks are easy to handle in the same sitting.

What else is in the same notice

IR-2026-133 is the IRS’s broad list of 2027 inflation adjustments, and the gift numbers sit in the same release as the figures that set income tax for the year. The standard deduction for 2027 is $16,600 for single filers and married people filing separately, $24,925 for heads of households and $33,200 for married couples filing jointly, the IRS says.

The release also puts the maximum child tax credit at $2,300, up $100, with $1,800 of it refundable. Those amounts apply to returns filed in 2028, so they do not change what a household files this coming spring.

The gift and estate amounts work differently. They apply to gifts made during calendar 2027 and to estates of people who die in 2027, so the clock on them starts Jan. 1. Anyone who wants a gift measured against the larger $201,000 or $20,000 figure has until then to decide whether to wait or to give before year-end under the 2026 limits.

Giving to a spouse who is not a citizen in 2027?

A gift plan built on last year’s numbers goes stale on Jan. 1, when $194,000 becomes $201,000 and $19,000 becomes $20,000. Gifts are also only half of the picture, since the beneficiary form on each account decides who gets the rest.

The Pass It On Checklist is an 11-page guide that walks through every beneficiary form checked, with a primary and a backup named, and a 2026 figures page with the gift and estate limits. It also compares a will with a living trust side by side, so the gifts and the paperwork can be planned together.

Get the Pass It On Checklist for spouse gifts, beneficiary forms and estate limits →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.