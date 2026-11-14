Single filers will owe no federal tax on long-term capital gains in 2027 as long as their taxable income, gains included, stays at or below $51,050, the IRS says. The figure is in Revenue Procedure 2026-35, the inflation adjustments for tax year 2027. It is the top of the 0% capital gains bracket, and it moves up from $48,350 in 2025.

The 2027 zero-rate lines for every filing status

The IRS published the amounts in Rev. Proc. 2026-35, section 3.03, for taxable years beginning in 2027. For married couples filing jointly and surviving spouses, the 0% rate reaches $102,100 of taxable income. Heads of households get $68,350, and married people filing separately get $51,050, the same as single filers.

Above those lines, the rate on long-term gains is 15% up to a second set of limits. Those are $563,200 for single filers, $633,600 for joint filers and surviving spouses, $598,400 for heads of households and $316,800 for married people filing separately. Gains above the second line are taxed at 20%. Estates and trusts have far lower lines, $3,400 for the 0% rate and $16,750 for the 15% rate.

The IRS announced the 2027 adjustments on November 5 in release IR-2026-133. IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano said, “Hardworking American taxpayers will continue to benefit from the Working Families Tax Cuts.” The release says the 2027 adjustments generally apply to tax returns filed in 2028.

The 0% line applies to taxable income, not to the money a person takes in. Retirees and other investors who plan to sell a stock fund, a rental property or a business interest in 2027 can use it to see how much of a gain could go untaxed. The step is to estimate 2027 taxable income first, subtract it from the line for the filing status, and see how much room is left for gains.

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How gains stack on top of other income

Long-term gains come from assets held for more than one year, the IRS explains on its capital gains topic page. Gains held a year or less are short-term and are taxed as ordinary income at the regular graduated rates.

The rate depends on where total taxable income lands once the gain is counted. Ordinary income, such as wages, a pension, IRA withdrawals and taxable Social Security, fills the lower part of the range. The gain sits on top of it.

Take a single filer with $30,000 of ordinary taxable income. A $15,000 gain brings taxable income to $45,000, which is under $51,050, so none of the gain is taxed. A $30,000 gain brings taxable income to $60,000. The first $21,050 of the gain falls under the 0% line and the remaining $8,950 is taxed at 15%.

A joint return works the same way with larger numbers. A couple with $80,000 of ordinary taxable income has $22,100 of room under the $102,100 line. A gain of that size or smaller is untaxed, and anything above it is taxed at 15% up to the $633,600 limit.

Money that counts as ordinary income uses up the same room. A Roth IRA conversion is added to taxable income in the year it is done, and so is an IRA withdrawal or a larger pension payment. A retiree who plans both a conversion and a stock sale in 2027 is competing with themselves for the space under $51,050 or $102,100.

What $51,050 means in actual income

Taxable income is what remains after deductions. The IRS release sets the 2027 standard deduction at $16,600 for single filers, $33,200 for married couples filing jointly and $24,925 for heads of household. A single filer with no other adjustments could therefore have about $67,650 of total income and still sit at the top of the 0% bracket.

For a joint return, the same arithmetic puts the line near $135,300 of income, and for a head of household near $93,275. Those are rough totals that assume only the standard deduction. Itemized deductions, retirement contributions and other adjustments change the result.

The gap between a taxable income figure and a paycheck is why the same line can feel very different from household to household. A retiree whose income is mostly Social Security may have little taxable income to start with, which leaves most of the 0% range open. A couple with two pensions and required withdrawals may have used much of it before selling anything.

The 0% rate also does not cover every tax a gain can trigger. The IRS notes that people with significant investment income may be subject to the net investment income tax. Gains can also raise adjusted gross income, which feeds into how much Social Security is taxed and into Medicare premium brackets two years later.

The 2027 numbers come with one caution. They apply to the tax year that starts Jan. 1, 2027, so gains sold in 2026 are measured against the 2026 lines. The 2025 lines on the IRS topic page are $48,350 for single filers and $96,700 for joint filers.

How much room is left under the 0% line?

A Roth conversion or an IRA withdrawal counts as ordinary income, and it fills the same space under the 0% line that a gain needs. A year that is planned without that math can push gains into the 15% bracket that would otherwise have gone untaxed.

The Roth Conversion Window shows how to convert a piece of an IRA to a Roth in the low-tax years after the paycheck stops and where to stop before crossing a bracket line. It covers finding your window: the years before Social Security and RMDs, plus filling the bracket, and stopping at the line, with a room finder worksheet and a 16-page layout.

Get the Roth conversion room-finder worksheets and bracket guide →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.