Medicare patients who are told their skilled nursing, home health or hospice care is about to end can ask for a fast, independent appeal, but the request has to be in by noon the day before the care stops. A reviewer called a Beneficiary and Family Centered Care Quality Improvement Organization, or BFCC-QIO, then decides whether Medicare should keep paying. Medicare says that decision comes by close of business the day after the reviewer has what it needs.

The right applies outside the hospital, in skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation facilities and hospice. Medicare groups them under one set of steps, and the steps start with a paper notice.

What the notice says and when it should arrive

The trigger is the Notice of Medicare Non-Coverage. Medicare says a provider should give it to the patient at least 2 days before covered services end. It lists the date coverage ends, explains when the patient may have to pay after that date, describes the right to a detailed explanation and tells the patient how to reach the reviewer, according to Medicare’s page on appeals outside the hospital.

A patient who never received the notice can ask the provider for it, the same page says. The date printed on it controls everything that follows, because both the deadline and the possible bills are counted from that date.

The noon deadline

Medicare says the request must be made no later than noon the day before the termination date listed on the notice. If the notice says coverage ends Friday, the request is due by noon Thursday. The deadline is the same for a nursing facility resident, a patient getting home health visits and a hospice patient.

For a patient or family member holding a notice, the first step is to read the end date and follow the notice’s instructions for reaching the BFCC-QIO for that state. Medicare says the reviewer is run by Commence or Acentra Health, depending on the state. Acentra says patients can call it after receiving the notice to request an appeal, and its site links to a telephone page with numbers for each state.

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What the reviewer does

The reviewer asks the patient why coverage should continue, looks at medical records and information from the provider, and decides by close of business the day after it gets what it needs, Medicare says. The provider must then give the patient a Detailed Explanation of Non-Coverage by the end of the day it receives the reviewer’s notice.

Acentra describes the reviewer’s role as deciding whether Medicare will continue to pay for the services. That is a narrow question about coverage. It does not decide how the care is delivered or which facility provides it.

If the reviewer finds the services are ending too soon, Medicare may continue covering skilled nursing, home health, rehabilitation or hospice care, except for any coinsurance or deductibles. If the reviewer agrees that care should end, the patient is not responsible for services received before the end date on the notice. Services after that date may be the patient’s responsibility.

Medicare’s page on appeals outside the hospital does not describe a further appeal if the reviewer sides with the provider. It says only that a patient may need a separate appeals process for services received after the decision to end them. Anyone in that position can ask the reviewer or the plan what the next step is before the end date arrives.

Missing the deadline, Medicare Advantage and hospital stays

Missing noon does not close every door. Medicare says a patient who misses the deadline can ask for a fast reconsideration from the plan, but the services are covered only if the decision comes out in the patient’s favor. The patient may owe for care received in the meantime.

People in a Medicare Advantage plan ask the plan for the appeal, and Medicare says different rules apply. Hospital stays work differently as well. In a hospital the notice is the Important Message from Medicare, it should arrive within 2 days of admission and again before discharge, and the deadline is the day the patient is scheduled to be discharged.

The hospital timeline is shorter on the reviewer’s side. Medicare says a BFCC-QIO decides a hospital appeal within one day of receiving the requested information. A patient who meets the deadline is not responsible for hospital charges other than coinsurance or deductibles through noon of the day after the reviewer’s decision, though inpatient services after that may be the patient’s responsibility. A patient who misses it can still ask the reviewer for a review, but different rules and time frames apply and the patient may owe for the stay past the original discharge day.

The open question for a family facing a notice is the date on it. That date sets the noon cutoff, the first day that care may become a bill, and the last day the reviewer can be reached before coverage ends.

Got a notice that Medicare-covered care is ending?

When skilled nursing, home health or hospice coverage ends, the bills that follow can land on the patient: Medicare says services after the date on the notice may be the patient’s responsibility.

The Medicare Money Bundle is eight Medicare guides in one download with large print. It includes Extra Help & Medicare Savings Programs: who qualifies, what each program pays, and how to apply, and Medicare Billing Errors, which covers reading statements, fixing wrong charges and appealing in time. The fast appeal itself goes through the BFCC-QIO named on the notice.

Get the Medicare bill-help bundle for costs after a care-ending notice →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.